Eagles-Vikings snap counts: DeVonta Smith produces after quiet Week 1

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings are in! Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.
OFFENSE
- If the QB and the OL don’t miss any snaps, there’s a good chance the Eagles are winning that game.
- DeVonta Smith led all Eagles pass catchers in playing time for the second straight week. The coaching staff made sure to get him involved early by having him be the target on the first play from scrimmage. After being shut out in Week 1, Smith caught all seven of his targets for 80 yards in this game. Five of Smith’s catches resulted in first downs.
- A.J. Brown led the Eagles in targets again despite playing fewer snaps than Smith. Brown saw eight passes come his way, catching five for 69 yards. Nice.
- Dallas Goedert led the Eagles in receiving despite playing fewer snaps than Smith and Brown. He caught five of his six targets for 82 yards. A 16.4 average is very good for a tight end.
- Nice to see Quez Watkins get involved and score after he failed to log a target in Week 1.
- Week 1 RB snap percentages: Miles Sanders at 52%, Kenneth Gainwell at 30%, Boston Scott at 18%. Similar numbers this week ... with a slight decrease for Kenny G and a slight bump for BoSco. Scott also saw more total touches than Gainwell (five vs. three) than last week when the latter had more (seven vs. four). I’d argue that Scott deserves to be RB2 more than Gainwell does, especially with Kenny G having a ball bounce off his hands for a pick.
- The Eagles can only temporarily elevate Noah Togiai from the practice squad to the roster one more time this season before exposing him to waivers.
DEFENSE
- Marcus Epps is the only Eagles defender who hasn’t missed a snap this season.
- T.J. Edwards had a productive night, leading the team with 10 total tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss, one pass deflection, and one QB hit.
- Avonte Maddox’s playing time was consistent with last week. The slot cornerback came up with a big pick after the Eagles had a field goal blocked.
- Kyzir White played 74% of the snaps last week ... and again this week. Haason Reddick’s playing time percentage was also pretty much identical.
- Jordan Davis saw a slight increase in snap percentage from 32% last week to 34% this week. He was DT4 in the rotation as opposed to being DT5 behind Marlon Tuipulotu.
- Darius Slay was a little gimpy later in the game so Zech McPhearson took some snaps in relief duty.
- Though he replaced Derek Barnett as DE3 by being active for the game, Tarron Jackson did not play nearly as much as a healthy Barnett would have. Used sparingly.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Nakobe Dean was limited to special teams duty in Week 2. He only played three defensive snaps in Week 1.
- The Eagles can only temporarily elevate Britain Covey from the practice squad to the roster one more time this season before exposing him to waivers.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Grant Calcaterra, Josh Sills, Janarius Robinson, Reed Blankenship
ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew
Loading comments...