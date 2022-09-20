Eagles open as big road favorites against Carson Wentz’s Commanders

Although the Philadelphia Eagles’ primetime win over the Minnesota Vikings was very exciting, the team doesn’t have much time to celebrate. The Birds need to turn the page to Week 3 with a short week in front of them.

And what a matchup it is.

As if the magnitude of an NFC East rivalry game wasn’t enough, it’s Jalen Hurts versus Carson Wentz. The Eagles’ franchise quarterback of the future versus the Eagles’ franchise quarterback of the past.

After watching the Eagles dominate and advance to 2-0 on Monday night, it should come as no surprise that they’re favored in this tilt. The extent to which they are, though? Some might not have expected to see that.

The Eagles are 5.5-point road favorites against the Washington Commanders, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Of course, while the Eagles’ opponent will technically have home field advantage, we all know there will be plenty midnight green in the FedEx Field crowd.

The Birds’ outlook is certainly more encouraging at this point in time. The Commanders won in Week 1 but they should’ve won a lot more comfortably than they did. Wentz’s turnovers gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a chance to win their first road game since 2019. Doug Pederson’s side failed to fully capitalize in a six-point loss.

In Week 2, Washington lost to the same Detroit Lions team that the Eagles defeated. Or, as some might phrase it, the Lions team that the Eagles “almost got outscored by.”

Giants suck, Eagles almost got outscored by the Lions, and Cowboys gonna get son’d on National TV tonight by Tom Brady. Washington with a dub on the back of quattro TD throws from their QB everyone doubted.



Life is good . — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 11, 2022

Hm. That one didn’t age so well.

Though there’s reason to feel good about the Eagles’ chances in Week 3, one can hardly expect a walk in the park. Division games can be tougher than expected. And for all of his faults, Wentz is capable of making some plays.

Do you think the Eagles will avoid the revenge game and win decisively?