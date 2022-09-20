Eagles News: Jalen Hurts made NFL history on Monday night

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jalen Hurts is first player in NFL history to have:



300+ passing yards

80.0+ completion %

Rush for multiple TDs



pic.twitter.com/RWuS76UxLV — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 20, 2022

Jalen Hurts is just the 7th QB to have at least 300 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 1 passing touchdown, and 2 rushing touchdowns in a game



Jalen Hurts did it with 83% completion percentage pic.twitter.com/D8adAsUAGE — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 20, 2022

Jalen Hurts shines as Eagles comfortably beat Vikings, 24 to 7 - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in a front of a national audience on Monday Night Football. Final score: 24 to 7. Entering the 2022 season, Jalen Hurts and Jonathan Gannon were viewed as the Eagles’ biggest question marks. On Monday night, they were exclamation points. Hurts’ improvement is the biggest story to emerge from this game. He was sensational out there. The third-year quarterback made a number of high level throws into tight windows. He threw with great accuracy and touch. He made great decisions and looked in total out there. It was the most impressive passing performance of his career. Oh, and he pretty awesome as a runner again as well. At the very least, this was a franchise quarterback performance. If he continues to play at this level, the Eagles might just have the NFL MVP under center.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles defeat Vikings Week 2, 24-7 - BGN Radio

Jessica Towne Taylor and Raichele Privette share their immediate takeaways from the Eagles impressive win over the Vikings, 24-7.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Vikings game - PhillyVoice

1) The ‘Franchise QB’ Award 1️⃣: Jalen Hurts. Hurts was outstanding. He was 26 of 31 for 333 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT that wasn’t his fault. He also added 11 carries for 57 yards and 2 TDs on the ground. But beyond the stats, he was great at some of things he was nitpicked for after the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Lions. He picked the Vikings’ defense apart both from the pocket and on the run with passes that were on the money, allowing his receivers to get yards after the catch. This was easily the best performance of Hurts’ professional career, and if he can play at or near this level on a consistent basis, the Eagles have themselves a franchise quarterback.

Eagles Dominate on MNF - Iggles Blitz

Week 2 is way too early to really know what is going on in a given season, but the Eagles sure sent an notable message to the rest of the NFL by dominating the Vikings 24-7. The guys in green were dominant on offense and defense. They piled up almost 500 yards of offense and made Justin Jefferson a non-factor for the Vikings. Rough day for the Skol crowd. Jalen Hurts played the best game of his young career. He was 26-31-333 through the air and got his first TD pass of the year. He was 11-57 on the ground and ran for a pair of TDs. Minnesota played soft coverage almost all game long and Hurts sliced and diced them. He spread the ball around. Four of his receivers had at least 69 yards. Eight different Eagles caught passes.

Roob’s Obs: Hurts dominates, defense cleans it up, and more - NBCSP

9. One more on Hurts: He does not get enough credit for how freaking tough he is. We all know he’s fast. But he does not back down and does not shy away from contact. On that 26-yard touchdown, I don’t know how many other quarterbacks don’t just duck out of bounds at the 15. It was a 3rd-and-2, Hurts already had the first down, and Jordan Hicks was bearing down on him. He slowed down at the 15 … saw a lane … and hit the gas again, got hit by Camryn Bynum at the 5, then got hit at the 1 by Patrick Peterson. And scored. That’s the longest rushing TD by an Eagles QB in 20 years – since Donovan McNabb had a 40-yarder against the Giants at the Vet in 2002. Dude is fearless.

Jalen Hurts’ commanding performance matched by Philadelphia Eagles’ stingy defense in win over Minnesota Vikings - ESPN

QB breakdown: This was Hurts’ third game since the beginning of last season with two rush touchdowns and a passing touchdown. The rest of the league has four, per ESPN Stats & Information research.

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Bills, Eagles wins on Monday night - NFL.com

Jalen Hurts has officially arrived. Those who felt unsure about the 2022 Eagles’ outlook because of Hurts can now rest easy. The third-year quarterback put together perhaps the greatest half of his career (definitely in terms of passing), letting it rip all over Lincoln Financial Field to the tune of 17-of-20 passing for 251 yards and one touchdown in the first two quarters. Hurts wasn’t just an excellent passer, though, rushing for 50 yards and two touchdowns (one was absolutely Herculean) on seven first-half attempts. Hurts cooled off in the second half, throwing for less than 100 yards in the final two quarters, but it didn’t matter much. He put on a show worthy of the Monday night stage, and these Eagles rolled to 2-0 thanks in large part to his performance.

NFL Week 2 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 24, Minnesota Vikings 7 - PFF

Offensive spotlight: Hurts lit up the Vikings defense all evening, both on the ground and through the air. Hurts recorded an 88.0-plus passing grade on first review thanks to two big-time throws and 10.7 yards per pass attempt. On the ground, Hurts averaged five yards per carry and forced three missed tackles on first review, as the Vikings defense had no answers for the dynamic signal-caller.

Shane Steichen helped dial up Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ stunning offensive performance over the Vikings - Inquirer

If the Eagles continue to perform at their current rate, they’re going to lose one of their coordinators next offseason, and not the one who interviewed for three head coaching vacancies last January. On a Monday night in which Jalen Hurts delivered a nationally-televised breakout performance, the man calling the plays to the quarterback emerged as an assistant who should be on NFL owners’ early lists of potential head coach candidates. Shane Steichen was one step ahead of opposing defensive coordinator Ed Donatell all evening as the Eagles coasted to a 24-7 dismantling of the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. The first half was a near-perfect 30 minutes of play-calling and execution as the offense gained 347 yards and scored all their points.Hurts was scintillating in easily the best half of his young NFL career. He completed 17 of 20 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown and rushed seven times for 50 yards and two more scores before the break. All told, he completed 83 percent of his passes for 333 yards.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has signature game vs. Vikings on ‘Monday Night Football’ - The Athletic

Even the most ardent Hurts defenders could not have argued that he would play like this through two weeks. The Eagles won because of Hurts and not just with him in Week 1, and then Hurts followed it up with a performance that won’t make you squint to try to find the plays that could inch him closer to the NFL’s upper tier of quarterbacks. Hurts acted as if it was just another week. And maybe that’s the point. Because Hurts is rewriting the belief of how good he is and how good the Eagles can become. If it continues, it won’t just be a September performance on “Monday Night Football” that’s memorable when the story of this season is retold.

Spadaro: Eagles shine under the bright lights of Monday Night Football - PE.com

The stars were out as the Eagles opened the 2022 home season on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings. They peppered the stands – stars from the world of sports (James Harden, Bryce Harper) and movie stars (Bradley Cooper) and television actors (Quinta Brunson) and musicians (Questlove) – and they came out in full throat and with great energy – a prime-time crowd for a Monday Night Football game. In their second game of the year, the Eagles gave them all exactly what they wanted: A wire-to-wire win in a national-spotlight moment, 24-7 over the Vikings that felt every bit as good as the final score. The Eagles served notice of what happens when the offense puts on a video-game kind of performance and the defense clamps down on one of the best attacks in the NFL. It was football poetry as the Eagles upped their record to 2-0, and while the team will quickly wash the win and focus on a road trip to Washington on a short week, it was something to behold. “It felt great out there, it really did,” said defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who had three total tackles, a quarterback sack, and a forced fumble. “It was electric. The crowd was awesome. You could feel the electricity and, man, we just came out flying around on offense and on defense.”

James Harden receives Darius Slay interception game ball - Liberty Ballers

Things ended sourly for James Harden in the 2022 NBA playoffs, attempting only two shots and going scoreless in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 6 season-ending loss to the Miami Heat. The offseason, though, has seen the mutual love fest between Harden and Daryl Morey extend to the greater Philadelphia area. The Beard earned himself some brownie points among the Sixers fan base by re-signing for what most perceive as a below market deal (two-year, $68.6 million, including a year-two player option), in order to allow Morey to use those cap savings to bolster the rest of the roster. Harden has since looked to be in terrific shape, is reportedly eating healthier than ever, and has been building chemistry with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, P.J. Tucker, and others on and off the court. The vibes are strong heading into the 2022-23 season, and now, Harden is taking his relationship with the city to the next level. He was in attendance for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Monday Night Football contest against the Minnesota Vikings, taking a page out of Bryce Harper’s “How to Endear Oneself to Philadelphia Fans” playbook. Naturally, Harper was at the game as well.

Philadelphia Eagles 24, Minnesota Vikings 7: Vikings flop in prime time - Daily Norseman

The Vikings got an interception of their own midway through the fourth quarter as former Eagle Jordan Hicks got one off of a deflection and set the Vikings up with first-and-goal from the 9-yard line. But, once again, Kirk Cousins was intercepted, and it was Darius Slay again taking one away in the end zone to thwart that effort. The Vikings had a couple of opportunities at the end that they couldn’t capitalize on, which was the theme all night long. It was a pretty ugly effort for the Vikings all around, to be honest. The Vikings fall to 1-1 on the season and will return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon when they host a suddenly very dangerous Detroit Lions team. Philadelphia moves to 2-0 and will travel to play the Washington Commanders next week. That does it from Philadelphia, where the Minnesota Vikings fall to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football by a final score of 24-7. Thanks to everyone that got their coverage of this week’s game right here at The Daily Norseman!

Washington’s Special Teams unit put on clinic in dysfunctionality in Week 2 - Hogs Haven

There is a vast array of criticisms that could be leveled against the play and coaching of the Washington Commanders yesterday, but in the interest of not writing a novella, I’ll focus on just one area: Special Teams. From beginning to end, the special teams’ gaffes were numerous against the Lions, and frankly, more pronounced than I can recall in coordinator Nate Kaczor’s time here. Generally speaking, his special teams performances have been pretty solid, or at least, unnotable, which in the case of special teams, is generally a good thing. But yesterday, they were horrid.

Stephen Jones on QB Dak Prescott’s return: ‘Very best it would be’ against Commanders or Rams - Blogging The Boys

Team EVP Stephen Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Monday and noted that regarding Dak Prescott’s return, “at very best it would be” against the Washington Commander or Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys have been incredibly positive (shocker) when talking about Dak Prescott’s return date, but this is one of the more definitive comments that anybody with the team has made to this point. Obviously anything can still change, but Stephen saying it this matter-of-factly is notable. For what it’s worth the Cowboys visit the 2-0 New York Giants next week on Monday Night Football. Their remaining schedule before the bye is certainly a bit friendlier on paper than the two games they just went through. Week 3: At New York Giants, Week 4: Washington Commanders, Week 5: At Los Angeles Rams, Week 6: Philadelphia Eagles, Week 7: Detroit Lions, Week 8: Chicago Bears.

Leonard Williams injury: Giants appear to avoid worst-case scenario - Big Blue View

The New York Giants appear to have avoided the worst-case scenario with defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who left Sunday’s victory over the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury. Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday afternoon that Williams’ knee is “better than it could be.” As he does with virtually every injury, Daboll described Williams as “day to day.” “He said [Monday] he feels a lot better than he did yesterday,” Daboll said. “He’s walking around. Hopefully, he’s a fast healer.” That, of course, could mean a couple of days. It could mean a few weeks. A report Monday night from NFL insider Ian Rapoport indicated the injury is a sprained MCL. That is the same injury that has kept Kayvon Thibodeaux sidelined since the second preseason game.

Ravens injury updates: Steven Means out for the year, LB Josh Ross to injured reserve - Baltimore Beatdown

Means is the second outside linebacker this season to suffer a torn Achilles, after Vince Biegel near the close of training camp. It’s also the third Achilles tear for outside linebackers as Tyus Bowser also tore his in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers [BLG Note: Tough news for the former Eagles DE.]

The Detroit Lions are fun, and that’s a direct reflection of their head coach - SB Nation

It’s often said that a team is a reflection of its leader. The Patriots’ workmanlike mentality and often robotic methods of destroying opponents are a direct reflection of the man in charge, Bill Belichick. Commander Erwin from Attack on Titan sacrificed everything for the completion of missions, and that was reflected in the Scout regiment (one of the greatest scenes in anime history btw). The ruthlessness of the Sith is reflected in Darth Sidious. Through two weeks of the NFL season, we know one thing is true: the Detroit Lions are fun, and their style of play is a direct reflection of their head coach, Dan Campbell.

Monday Football Monday #106: Jeremy Reisman on Lions borderline super stars + Week 2 Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman joins RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney to share his thoughts on the Lions win over the Commanders, the Lions super stars and living up to expectations.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio