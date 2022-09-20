Let’s not get ahead of ourselves … but the Eagles are totally about to start 10-0

So, I realize I’m really tempting fate with a headline like this.

But ... we all realize it’s not that crazy, right?

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 and it isn’t difficult to envision a path to 10-0. If not even better.

The team can worry about taking it one week at a time. We’re here to dream big.

Let’s take a look at the Eagles’ next eight games on their schedule:

Week 3: at Washington Commanders (1-1)

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

Week 5: at Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

Week 6: at Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

Week 9: Houston Texans (0-1-1)

Week 10: Washington Commanders (1-1)

Week 11: Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1)

There’s a decent chance the Birds will be favored in all of these matchups. That much hardly assures they’ll easily win them all; the NFL is too random for outcomes to always be so straightforward as they might appear on paper.

That said, there’s reason to feel good about the Eagles in these matchups.

Eagles fans are going to travel well to FedEx Field, as they always do. Especially with an opportunity to root against Carson Wentz in his first game against his former team.

We all love Doug Pederson but the Jags are certainly flawed. They haven’t even won a road game since the 2019 season.

The Cardinals needed to rally from being down 20 to 0 to avoid going 0-2. Who is scared of Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury?

The Cowboys might not have Dak Prescott for Week 6. And if they do, his throwing hand might not be 100%.

The Eagles are 9-0 against the Steelers in Philly since 1966. A rookie Kenny Pickett might be starting for Pittsburgh.

The Texans stink.

The Commanders will have a chance to win at least one of the two division games. Unless Wentz ends up being careless with the ball, which is very possible.

The Colts appear to be one of the NFL’s worst teams right now.

After this stretch, the Eagles host the Green Bay Packers at home. The Eagles just beat the Vikings, who came out on top against Aaron Rodgers in Week 1. So, maybe the Birds stand a chance. But it’s also possible that Rodgers will be rolling. It’s certainly not a game that the Eagles are guaranteed to be favored in.

Let’s say the Eagles do lose to the Packers. After that, it’s just ...

Week 13: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 14: at New York Giants

Week 15: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 16: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 18: vs. New York Giants

Again, on paper, there are a lot of winnable games here. The Eagles should be able to make a real push for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. It might be some time before they lose a game.