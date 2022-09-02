Eagles News: Brandon Graham is on a path to make history

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Why ‘good juju’ has Eagles’ Brandon Graham still thriving in Year 13 - The Athletic

Graham explained how he’s an available resource who consistently counsels rookies. He checks on how they feel, develops trust and tries to ensure their focus does not go astray. Graham said his Brandon Graham, the player who looked out for him, was Trent Cole. Cole taught Graham about professionalism, pushed Graham on bad days and stayed in his ear during darker seasons. Cole last played for the Eagles in 2014. He’s entering the franchise’s Hall of Fame in November. That shows just how long Graham has lasted in Philadelphia. Once he registers his 13th season, only Chuck Bednarik would have played more with the Eagles. If he plays 28 more games, he’ll set the record for most in franchise history. It could be achieved “if they let me come back after this year,” Graham said Monday.

Eagles claim former third-round running back off waivers, add another RB to practice squad - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles filled their remaining open roster spot by claiming 2021 third-round pick Trey Sermon off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter. Schefter added that the Eagles and 49ers discussed a trade for Sermon last week. Instead, the Birds get him without having to give anything up. Nice. Sermon is an intriguing player for the Eagles to take a chance on. At 23 years old, there’s reason to believe the No. 88 overall pick from last year’s draft offers some untapped upside. He was a very productive player in college with 455 total rushing attempts for 2,946 yards, (6.5 average) and 26 touchdowns. Sermon also caught 48 passes for 486 yards (10.1 average) and three scores.

Eagles claim Trey Sermon - Niners Nation

I’m surprised Sermon lasted so long in the waiver process. I thought teams like the Lions, Texans, and Falcons would take a shot on the former Ohio State running back. But he didn’t exactly give teams much of a reason to go after him based on the film he put on tape. Sermon should fare better with the Eagles, whose starter Miles Sanders is already banged up in the preseason. Philly has a better offensive line than the 49ers. I’m interested to see how he does this season, and wish him well.

Odds and End Zones #29: C.J. Gardner-Johnson Has that Dawg in Him - BGN Radio

Shamus and Zo discuss the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Jalen Reagor trades, college football Week 1, new Gatorade flavors and more.

Ezekiel Elliott/Tony Pollard Prop Bet Blowout - Football Outsiders

Philadelphia Eagles to score the most regular-season points in the NFC East division at +175. The Giants will be lucky to avoid a shutout most weeks. The Commanders are gearing up for another year of weekly 17-15 final scores. So that leaves the Eagles battling with the Cowboys, who have Jalen Tolbert as their WR2 and a human holding penalty as their likely starting left tackle to start the year. The Eagles and Cowboys were knotted at +150 to win the NFC East at press time (Cowboys lines are very much on the move), so this prop provides a little extra juice. The issue, however, is that the Cowboys love to drop 40 points on pipsqueak opponents; their starters scored 51 points on the Eagles backups in Week 18 last year, for example, and 56 against a ready-to-surrender Washington team a few weeks earlier. Throw in climate-controlled Jerry World versus Philly in December and January, and we’re steering clear of this one: the same factors that make the Zeke/Pollard prop interesting make this one worrisome.

RotoPat’s Final 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings - Rotoworld

WR8. A.J. Brown — Took over Eagles camp. YAC god who doesn’t need elite QB play. [...] WR41. DeVonta Smith — Could be a screaming value if Eagles pass more than expected.

Spadaro: Rookie free agents get the call of a lifetime - PE.com

“Tuesday by far the most stressful day I’ve ever been a part of since I’ve been alive,” said offensive lineman Josh Sills, one of three undrafted rookies to make the 53-man roster. “Just sitting around and texting back and forth with my agent. I’m there, all alone, and every time my phone would vibrate or ring, I’d be like, ‘Ahhhh, here we go.’ I didn’t want to pick it up or look at it. “Then 4 o’clock came and I got the call that I made the 53. I was ecstatic, over the moon. Every reaction possible you can imagine, that’s how I felt. I jumped around, I yelled and screamed, and then I didn’t know what to do. It was a dream come true. I talked to my parents on FaceTime ... it was incredible. I loved every second of it, but at the same time, it was the most stressful day I’ve been a part of.”

Former Eagles player to star in ‘The Good Nurse,’ Netflix’s movie about Pa., N.J. serial killer Charles Cullen - PhillyVoice

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha plays Somerset County Detective Danny Baldwin in Netflix’s upcoming crime drama ‘The Good Nurse,’ which examines the downfall of New Jersey and Pennsylvania serial killer Charles Cullen.

BREAKING: Marcus Maye reportedly arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm - Canal Street Chronicles

This news comes just one day after news broke of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. In roughly 24 hours, the Saints could potentially lose two of their most talented secondary pieces, depending on the legal consequences for Maye. [BLG Note: Worth monitoring this situation with the Eagles owning the Saints’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.]

The weird way the Dallas Cowboys are handling Cooper Rush and Brett Maher on the roster, explained - Blogging The Boys

But when it comes to this specific year, the Cowboys are being a little bit more cheeky than usual in this capacity. There have been a lot of questions about this so let’s do our best to unpack it all. The Dallas Cowboys are not leaving Cooper Rush and Brett Maher off of the 53-man roster by accident, this is all by design. If you take a look at the Cowboys roster in its current construction you will notice that it is absent of a backup quarterback and kicker. This is not an accident.

Washington Roster Moves: Brian Robinson placed on the Non-Football Injury List; eligible to play in Week 5 - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders made several roster moves official today, and none of them are surprises. The big news is that rookie RB Brian Robinson will start the season on the Non-Football Injury(NFI) List and will miss at least the first 4 games of the season. Ian Rapoport had the report first this morning, and says there is no timeline, but he could be ready for Week 5. Robinson was the victim of an attempted carjacking in Washington D.C. on Sunday night, and was shot in the glute and knee. Initial reports have been positive and he reportedly avoided major damage to his knee. Robinson had surgery and was released from the hospital on Monday. He came to team headquarters on Tuesday with his knee wrapped and on crutches. He is still meeting with team doctors, and we likely won’t have a return date until next month. [BLG Note: Robinson will miss Washington’s game against the Eagles in Week 3.]

Giants release LB Blake Martinez - Big Blue View

Martinez missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL, but the Giants had counted on Martinez to return as the MIKE linebacker in their new defense. The team and Martinez agreed on a contract restructure to lower his salary cap hit back in March. Martinez had seen a declining role in Wink Martindale’s defense, as the “defensive quarterback” duties were shifted from the middle linebacker position to Xavier McKinney at safety. Martinez, a captain last year, was also not voted one of the team’s 10 captains for the upcoming season. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan is reporting that the decision to move on was mutual between the player and team. Martinez had been excused from practice on Wednesday. The release was not a salary cap-driven decision. Martinez took a pay cut this offseason. He was carrying a base salary of $1.25 million and a cap hit of $7.676 million. The Giants save only $176,471 against the cap with the cut and carry $7.5 million in dead money. The move will likely leave Tae Crowder as the Giants’ starting middle linebacker.

Jets put Vinny Curry on IR, sign Marcell Harris - PFT

Defensive end Vinny Curry returned to the Jets after missing last season with a blood condition and he made the cut to 53 players this week, but he won’t be on the field against the Ravens in Week 1. The Jets announced that Curry has been placed on injured reserve Thursday. Curry has been dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Jets Sign 12 Players to Their Practice Squad - Gang Green Nation

S Will Parks — A seventh-year NFL player who was acquired on waivers from Miami last December. Played in all 3 preseason games and had 6 tackles in 65 defensive snaps. Also played 17 ST snaps.

The NFL preseason dominated ratings over NBA Christmas, but not really - SB Nation

A frankly absurd number of people tuned in to watch the final preseason game between the Lions and Steelers. In total an estimated 5.82 million tuned in to watch, with Pittsburgh’s quarterback battle still being waged between Mitchell Tubisky and Kenny Pickett, while the Lions continue to show promise, and are garnering attention from their appearance on Hard Knocks this year. While CBS and the NFL are obviously over the moon with that figure, it’s a little more nuanced that some takes on the rating might have you believe.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio