Jalen Hurts powers through Vikings’ defense to score 26-yard rushing touchdown

Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of the best overall performances of his career in the first half of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Vikings.

At halftime, Hurts was 18-of-21 pass attempts for 251 yards and 1 touchdown, plus 7 carries for 50 yards and 2 touchdowns. One of those carries was a 26-yard long run — third longest of his career — into the endzone, with the QB fighting for every inch the last few yards. His impressive strength was on display here:

Hurts spread the ball around to every offensive skill player on the field in the first 30 minutes: Miles Sanders (7 carries, 2 catches), Boston Scott (3 carries), Kenny Gainwell (2 carries), Dallas Goedert (3 catches), Quez Watkins (2 catches), A.J. Brown (2 catches), DeVonta Smith (5 catches), and Zach Pascall (2 catches).

After seeing A.J. Brown get a majority of the looks in Week 1, Hurts and the coaches decided to highlight the variety of offensive weapons' they have throughout the roster in Week 2. (It’s so good.)