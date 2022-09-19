Eagles-Vikings inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The following six Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Grant Calcaterra, Josh Sills, Janarius Robinson, and Reed Blankenship.

No players were listed with designations on the Eagles’ final injury report so these guys are healthy scratches.

These six players are identical to the Eagles’ inactives from Week 1 ... save for Robinson. The Eagles only signed him away from the Vikings’ practice squad early last week. Robinson is the new DE4 with Tarron Jackson bumping up to DE3 in the aftermath of Derek Barnett’s season-ending ACL injury. Jackson is making his season debut tonight.

Among the other players, Calcaterra stands out as most notable. The Eagles opted to temporarily elevate Noah Togiai from the practice squad for the second straight week. The coaching staff seems to trust Togiai more to contribute right now ... and/or they value his blocking ability.

The Eagles also elevated Britain Covey from the practice squad. He’ll be active as their punt returner.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

QB Ian Book - Third string QB.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string RB.

TE Grant Calcaterra - Fourth string TE.

OL Josh Sills - Ninth offensive lineman.

DE Janarius Robinson - Fourth defensive end.

S Reed Blankenship - Fourth safety.

Minnesota Vikings Inactive List

The Vikings only had one player on their final injury report: rookie reserve cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. They’re healthy otherwise.

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

RB Ty Chandler

LB Luiji Vilain

OL Chris Reed

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo