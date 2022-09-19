Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of Vikings game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings. An overview:

WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

BRITAIN COVEY

Covey will return punts for the Eagles once again. The rookie did a pretty decent job in his NFL debut. The Birds should probably take Quez Watkins off kick return duty and give Covey a chance there instead.

NOAH TOGIAI

Togiai is also being called up as a third tight end for the second week in a row. The coaching staff seems to trust his blocking ability and general readiness to play more than they do with Grant Calcaterra.

OTHER NOTES