Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of Vikings game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings. An overview:
- WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.
Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.
BRITAIN COVEY
Covey will return punts for the Eagles once again. The rookie did a pretty decent job in his NFL debut. The Birds should probably take Quez Watkins off kick return duty and give Covey a chance there instead.
NOAH TOGIAI
Togiai is also being called up as a third tight end for the second week in a row. The coaching staff seems to trust his blocking ability and general readiness to play more than they do with Grant Calcaterra.
OTHER NOTES
- Teams can temporarily elevate practice squad players up to three times per season before they’re required to be exposed to waivers. So, that’s one more time for Covey and Togiai this year.
- The Eagles opted to NOT fill their remaining open roster spot in time for this game. Second week in a row where they’ve entered a matchup with only 52 players on the active roster (plus two PS elevations). Adding Covey to the roster after this game or the next one is a logical move since they’ll need a punt returner on the team.
