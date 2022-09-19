Checking in on fan confidence ahead of Eagles vs. Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings are both 1-0 entering their Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football.

Though their record is the same, how they got there is different.

The Eagles were getting a lot of hype prior to the 2022 NFL season. They were poised to start the season off with a blowout victory ... before letting the Detroit Lions make the game too close for comfort in the end.

One could argue the Eagles’ Week 1 win was a “moral loss” for them. A hit to fan confidence is reflected in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey results. The Eagles’ fan confidence rating dropped from 98% to 82%:

The Vikings, meanwhile, weren’t generating as much preseason buzz as Philly was. Their convincing Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers has Minny fans feeling encouraged. SB Nation Reacts survey data shows a Vikings fan confidence rating increase from 88% to 96%.

Employing a more modern offense under Kevin O’Connell (as opposed to Mike Zimmer’s antiquated preference to run the ball) is inspiring confidence in Minnesota. Vikings fans are feeling good about the damage their team can do with Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook in the fold.

It’s this point of strength for the Vikings that is also a concern for Eagles fans. One can hardly give Jonathan Gannon the benefit of the doubt when it comes to overseeing a quality performance from the defense.

Eagles fan confidence is primed to take another hit if Gannon fails to produce results. On the flip side, a win here would be pretty huge for morale.

For what it’s worth, the majority of SB Nation Reacts’ national audience polling is leaning with the Vikings in this one.

