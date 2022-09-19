 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First look at the Eagles’ new wordmark painted in the end zones

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: OCT 03 Chiefs at Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles made a change (that no one really asked for) by introducing a new wordmark back in June.

As a reminder:

The change was met with more skepticism than praise.

Regardless, the rollout of their new look has come slowly but surely. The new wordmark was present on various gear (hats, shirts, etc.) worn by team employees during Eagles training camp.

The new wordmark is also now more present at Lincoln Financial Field. NBC10 Philadelphia aired a look at the Linc late on Sunday night that revealed a new look in the end zones:

Here’s what the end zones used to look like:

So, now that you’ve had a chance to see both, which look do you prefer?

Poll

What’s the better Eagles end zone look?

view results
  • 69%
    Old wordmark
    (913 votes)
  • 30%
    New wordmark
    (392 votes)
1305 votes total Vote Now

It should be noted that the Eagles’ old wordmark hasn’t disappeared entirely. It’s still present right below the NFL shield logo patch on their jerseys:

Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Unless I’m missing something, I’m also not easily seeing new wordmark gear available on the team’s online store.

