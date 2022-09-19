Eagles News: The Kirk Cousins litmus test approaches

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Mailbag: Kirk Cousins and the Vikings are a good measuring stick for the Eagles - PhillyVoice

Question from Zach: Kirk Cousins is 10-17 in prime time games. The Eagles should be happy to be getting him on MNF. Do you think that kind of trend is on him or just a coincidence with the team and those matchups? ... I don’t think that the primetime record says much. I don’t think he plays badly because it’s nighttime or because it’s a national audience or something. But I do think that his 10-43 record against teams that have finished the season with a winning record does say something about him. Or perhaps it says something about the teams that he faces. If you beat Kirk Cousins, congrats, you’ve beaten a guy who typically owns bad teams. If you lose to him, you might not be that great. Monday night should be a good early barometer for what the Eagles are.

Is Kirk Cousins really better than Jalen Hurts? The real question is value - Inquirer

Would you rather have Cousins at a cap number of $31 million or Hurts at a cap number of $2 million?If the answer isn’t obvious now, it should be by the end of Monday night. Cousins may have won two straight regular-season games against the Eagles, but the last time these two teams faced each other in the playoffs, the Vikings were quarterbacked by Case Keenum. Cousins is the epitome of the quarterback who is good enough to keep you competitive but not nearly good enough to get you over the top. Hurts may very well turn out to be in the same class. Right now, though, he is $30 million cheaper. We’ll see how that expresses itself on Monday night.

Eagles-Vikings Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the Week 2 enemy - BGN

The biggest weakness with the Vikings right now is definitely the run defense. Lost in the excitement of the victory on Sunday is the fact that the Packers were absolutely ripping Minnesota in the run game to the tune of 6.2 yards/carry, and Green Bay’s only touchdown drive of the day saw a heavy dose of the run game to get them into the end zone. The Vikings brought in a lot of players to try to shore up what has been a terrible run defense over the past few seasons in Harrison Phillips and Jordan Hicks (among others), but in Week 1 it certainly didn’t look like a whole lot had changed. With the success that the Eagles had running the ball against Detroit, I would absolutely expect them to line up and run the football until the Vikings show that they can at least slow it down.

Above the Nest with Raichele #58: Gabe Henderson joins to preview Eagles-Vikings Week 2 - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette is joined by On-Air Talent for the Minnesota Vikings, Gabe Henderson. The two discuss the Vikings’ weaknesses, Justin Jefferson and how the Vikings rush defense will try to stop Jalen Hurts.

How the NFL draft decision on Jalen Reagor and Justin Jefferson set the Vikings, Eagles on different courses - ESPN

In the meantime, the Vikings continue to enjoy the financial benefit of scooping up Jefferson when they did. His rookie contract isn’t eligible for an extension until after this season, allowing them to fit Thielen’s $14.3 million salary comfortably under their salary cap. In fact, the Vikings will pay their entire receiving corps $20.6 million in 2022, less than the Eagles are paying Brown alone ($24.5 million). A single draft decision put two franchises on wildly different paths toward the same outcome. The Vikings and Eagles can both boast of a strong group of pass-catchers who will help them contend in the NFC. The Eagles’ path was more difficult and expensive, the consequence of one draft mistake that helped shape their next two offseasons — and counting.

In Roob’s Observations: The biggest concern on defense - NBCSP

5. The Eagles need to get Quez Watkins off kick returns and let Britain Covey handle them as well as punt returns. Watkins is a faster than Covey, but he really doesn’t seem to be comfortable returning kicks, and we saw that in the opener. It’s not his strength. Covey is just going to make the right decision every time and max out the potential of every play. And he is plenty fast. Not Quez fast, but he did run a 4.43 at Utah’s pro day. Covey didn’t return a ton of kicks in college – just 33. But his last two years he averaged 29.6 yards per return with a TD, 6th-highest in the BCS during that span. He’s poised, confident, instinctive and has a little swagger back there. No doubt he can handle both.

Eagles Cheerleaders take the game to new horizons - PE.com

In June, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first NFL team to be granted marketing rights in Africa through the NFL’s International Home Marketing Areas initiative. To celebrate this, the Eagles sent a delegation which included cheerleaders Gabriela Bren and Taylor Everette to participate in NFL Africa: The Touchdown, a week-long celebration marking the NFL’s first official events to take place in Africa. As part of this strategic plan by the NFL to find talented players worldwide, these events included a talent identification camp, a fan event, and a flag football clinic. With more NFL players coming through the international route, including more than 100 of African descent, this program is a step in the right direction in finding easier paths for those international players to find their way into the league.

What are the odds? Washington opens as home underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders opened their 2022-23 season with a home game win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They lost their first away game to the Detroit Lions yesterday. Washington opened up as road underdogs, but the line slowly moved to them being slight favorites by the time kickoff happened. This week they host the Philadelphia Eagles, and they are already underdogs. The Eagles beat the Lions in Detroit 38-35 in Week 1 and have a home game against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings tonight. If they win, expect that line to move even further in their direction as heavy money is expected to go their way. Philly also travels well to FedEx Field, so expect a heavy does of green in the stands.

10 thoughts on the Cowboys 20-17 win over the Bengals - Blogging The Boys

9. Another Cooper comeback. The coaching staff believes in their backup quarterback even if some fans don’t. Last season, Rush came through with a come-from-behind win against the Minnesota Vikings. He followed that up with an encore performance against the Bengals on Sunday as he went 3/3 for 30 yards on the final drive setting up the game-winning field goal. Rush finished the game just 19/31 for 235 yards, with one touchdown and no picks. It wasn’t always pretty for the veteran backup, but Rush came through when it counted.

Giants-Panthers ‘things I think’: Giants give ‘rocked up’ crowd something to cheer about - Big Blue View

Leading up to Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, the New York Giants — most notably defensive coordinator Wink Martindale — implored Giants fans to bring the energy to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Towel-waving Giants fans did not disappoint as the Giants opened a rare three-game home stand by defeating the Panthers, 19-16, to reach 2-0 for the first time in six years. The stadium wasn’t full and there was an undercurrent of unhappiness in the third quarter with the offense struggling and the Giants trailing, but for the most part this was an energetic, fired up crowd exhorting the Giants to give them something to believe in after five consecutive double-digit loss seasons and one playoff berth since 2011. There was a palpable energy all day. When Julian Love sacked Baker Mayfield to force a Carolina punt with 2:06 to play and the Giants clinging to the lead, the stadium rocked like it hasn’t for a long while. “When that third-down sack happened, it was crazy. The crowd were crazy,” said veteran defensive tackle Justin Ellis, a first-year Giant. “And I was just like, this is New York, you know? So at the end of the game, when we knew it was over, I hugged Coach Wink and said, man, did you see that? And we talked about it. It was so amazing.”

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

The Brian Daboll-led Giants are...fun? New York’s new regime has breathed new life into the organization, and even if the team’s talent level isn’t yet where the club would like it to be, the Giants certainly play with passion. New York forced two turnovers, including a fumble on the opening kickoff, and caused plenty of problems for Mayfield and the Panthers with a combination of creative blitzes and timely plays on the ball all afternoon. Carolina was clearly frustrated by the Giants by the end of the game, and Matt Rhule’s decision to punt just outside the two-minute warning ended up standing as a small sign of surrender, even if the logic made sense in the moment. The reason, of course: The Giants refused to give the ball back, punctuating a hard-fought win by finishing the game on a strong note. These Giants might look different a year from now, but they’re already playing like they believe — and New York seems ready to embrace them.

Jacksonville Jaguars dominate Indianapolis Colts in 24-0 shutout victory - Big Cat Country

The victory over the Colts also marks Doug Pederson’s first win in his tenure as head coach of the Jaguars.

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 2 - The Ringer

Loser: The Indianapolis Colts, Owned by Jacksonville. If you are an Indianapolis Colts fan, you do not believe in the classical version of hell, the one with the fire and the brimstone and the horned devil with the pointy tail and the pitchfork. Your hell is much more real, and perhaps more terrifying: It is Jacksonville, Florida, home to TIAA Bank Field and the perpetually pitiful Jacksonville Jaguars, a franchise that has a strange connection to hell. The Colts have lost eight consecutive games in Jacksonville. Eight. Eight! Since the last time the Colts beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville, way back on September 21, 2014, the Jaguars are a dismal 37-91, with only one winning season; 21.6 percent of their total wins in that time frame are against the Colts in Jacksonville. Last year, Indianapolis needed only a win in Jacksonville to make the playoffs—and they lost, 26-11, ending their season.

Tom Brady looked miserable before, during, and after beating the Saints - SB Nation

Early Sunday morning, the video appeared. It showed Tom Brady, the veteran quarterback, making his way into the visitors locker room in the depths of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Carrying a camouflage-print bag and plugged into his headphones, Brady was getting ready to start another NFL Sunday. And he looked miserable.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio