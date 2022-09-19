How to watch Eagles vs. Vikings in Week 2

The final game of Week 2 will be a Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) and Minnesota Vikings (1-0).

This is the home opener for the Eagles, and The Linc should be electric. There were a lot of positives from the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Lions, but there was also a long list of issues to clean up. Several players following the game cited the need for more consistency and better execution moving forward.

Still, there was plenty of potential on the field in Detroit, and we’ll get to see how good they can be against, what’s going to be a tough Vikings team. Minnesota dominated the Packers in Week 1, 23-7, and the Eagles’ defense will certainly be tested against the Vikings’ offense. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a career-high 184 yards on 9 catches for two touchdowns in Week 1, not to mention running back Dalvin Cook’s 108 total yards.

It could very well be a shoot-out with the Eagles offense, who are capable of impressive things with both the run game and passing game. A.J. Brown had 155 yards in his debut with the Eagles, and Jalen Hurts who had 243 passing yards plus 90 rushing yards. All three running backs (Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell) got into the endzone, and while DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Dallas Goedert weren’t major factors, that doesn’t mean they won’t be in Week 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Monday, September 19, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Referee: Scott Novak (Eagles are 5-2 in 7 games as field judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP, Westwood One | Sirius: 158 (PHI), 85 (MIN), 88 (National) | XM: 228 (PHI), 227 (MIN)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | ESPN+

The Eagles are slight favorites for their 2022 home opener.

Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-135)

Detroit Lions: +2.5 (+115)

Over/under: 50

History Lesson

The Vikings lead the all-time series between these teams, 15-10, and have won the past two meetings. The last time they faced off in the regular season was back in October 2019, with the Vikings winning at home 38-20. They haven’t played each other in Philly since 2018, when Minnesota won by two points, 23-21. It’s fine, we all remember what happened when they came to Philly in the 2017 postseason, when these occasional NFC opponents ended up rivals.

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 7 - BYE WEEK

Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)