Sunday Night Football: Bears vs. Packers

The NFL’s Week 2 slate of games on Sunday will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears (1-0) and the Green Bay Packers (0-1).
These long-time rivals have payed each other over 200 times as two of the league’s most historical (read: oldest) teams. The Packers lead the all-time series, though, 102-94-6, and have won the latest six meetings in a row. They last faced off in mid-December 2021, with the Packers dominating at home, 45-30.
While history may be on Green Bay’s side, the team struggled hard last week against the Vikings, losing 23-7 on the road. It being the Packers home opener might give the team a spark, but the Bears win over the 49ers in Week 1 really energized the whole organization, so it could be closer than is it has been in years.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022
Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (CHI), 85 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (CHI), 225 (GB)
Online Streaming
Odds
Chicago Bears: +10 (+350)
Green Bay Packers: -10 (-435)
Over/under: 41.5 points
This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!
