Sunday Night Football: Bears vs. Packers

The NFL’s Week 2 slate of games on Sunday will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chicago Bears (1-0) and the Green Bay Packers (0-1).

These long-time rivals have payed each other over 200 times as two of the league’s most historical (read: oldest) teams. The Packers lead the all-time series, though, 102-94-6, and have won the latest six meetings in a row. They last faced off in mid-December 2021, with the Packers dominating at home, 45-30.

While history may be on Green Bay’s side, the team struggled hard last week against the Vikings, losing 23-7 on the road. It being the Packers home opener might give the team a spark, but the Bears win over the 49ers in Week 1 really energized the whole organization, so it could be closer than is it has been in years.

Related Eagles rooting guide for Week 2 games

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (CHI), 85 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (CHI), 225 (GB)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Chicago Bears: +10 (+350)

Green Bay Packers: -10 (-435)

Over/under: 41.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Bears: www.WindyCityGridiron.com

Packers: www.AcmePackingCompany.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!