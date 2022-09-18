NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 2 Games

Before the second Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 2 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings.

My overall record so far is 8-8. That’s slightly ahead of the BGN community at 7-9.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly picks and previews of every game on The SB Nation NFL Show’s The Look Ahead podcast featuring RJ Ochao, Rob “Stats” Guerrera, and me.

NFL WEEK 2 GAMES

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-2.5): For all of Kirk Cousins’ faults, he at least offers a level of competency. He also typically owns the Eagles. There isn’t great reason to believe that much is going to change when considering Jonathan Gannon’s track record. The Eagles’ defensive coordinator has not had good answers against quarterbacks who aren’t terrible. Taking the Vikings straight up is reasonable so getting points is a bonus. PICK: Vikings +2.5

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW YORK GIANTS (-1): The Panthers are such a bad vibes team. Are you really buying what Matt Rhule is selling? Do you want to put faith in Baker Mayfield? Is the Ben McAdoo revenge game doing anything for you? The Giants may be bad but Brian Daboll has demonstrated early on that he doesn’t coach scared. The G-Men are starting 2-0. PICK: Giants -1

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BALTIMORE RAVENS (-3.5): Do not sleep on the Dolphins. Tyreek Hill is a game-changer for Tua Tagovailoa. At the very least, Miami should keep this close. PICK: Dolphins +3.5

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-2.5) or NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Saints have had the Bucs’ number in part because Dennis Allen has found a way to shut down Tom Brady and Tampa’s offense. But is that going to continue to be the case as Allen’s focus is shifted to coaching the entire team? The Saints are getting way too much love after nearly losing to Atlanta in Week 1. They are due for a loss, not starting 2-0. PICK: Buccaneers -2.5

NEW YORK JETS at CLEVELAND BROWNS (-6.5): That’s a lot of points for a Browns team that isn’t too great with Jacoby Brissett under center. But what do the Jets have to hang their hats on right now? What do you point to as a reason of optimism for them? Neither of these franchises really deserve the benefit of the doubt but New York even less so. PICK: Browns -6.5

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-3) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: No Michael Pittman, yes problem. Can you even name the remaining Colts wide receivers? As we saw in Week 18 last year, Indy historically struggles to win in Duval. The Jags pick up Doug Pederson’s first win as an NFL head coach since December 2020. PICK: Jaguars +3

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-3) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: This is a fishy line. It’s not too difficult to take the Steelers outright. Why are they getting points at home against an uninspiring New England side? So, this might be a sign to go with the Pats. That being said, I’d much more regret leaning with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge than with Mike Tomlin. PICK: Steelers +3

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DETROIT LIONS (-1.5): If Week 1 was any indication, Detroit will be a tough place to play. Early on this season, at least. But while the Lions are sure to be competitive, they’re ultimately still lacking in the talent department. Especially with one of their very best players in D’Andre Swift banged up for this matchup. PICK: Commanders +1.5

ATLANTA FALCONS at LOS ANGELES RAMS (-10): The Rams are giving a lot of points for a team who is starting a quarterback who might not be able to throw a football like he normally can. That said, it does feel like LA can bounce back against a bad Falcons side. The Rams’ talent will outshine what Atlanta is working with. And for all his faults, Sean McVay is clearly superior to Arthur Smith. PICK: Rams -10

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-9): The Seahawks have probably already peaked this season with their Week 1 win. But while they won’t be very good moving forward, they’ll put forth a competitive effort against the 49ers. Pete Carroll doesn’t go down to the 49ers easily. Trey Lance has done nothing to earn any of the benefit of the doubt just yet. PICK: Seahawks +9

CINCINNATI BENGALS (-7.5) at DALLAS COWBOYS: The Cowboys are starting Cooper Rush. Cooper Rush. The Bengals will bounce back after an uncharacteristically bad outing from Joe Burrow last week. PICK: Bengals -7.5

HOUSTON TEXANS at DENVER BRONCOS (-10): Russell Wilson is one of my favorite players in the NFL but he’s making it hard to like him right now. There’s something about his corn energy and the vibes being off with this Denver team. The Texans might be able to hang around in this one. PICK: Texans +10

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-5): Kyler Murray and the Cards are pretty hopeless without DeAndre Hopkins. We’re primed for a Chandler Jones revenge game after Arizona declined to pay him. PICK: Raiders -5

CHICAGO BEARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS (-10): This game is about course correction. The Packers didn’t play up to their capability in Week 1 while the Bears played above their heads. Aaron Rodgers will come out strong against the team he claims to own. PICK: Packers -10

TENNESSEE TITANS at BUFFALO BILLS (-10): Who’s stopping Josh Allen right now? If the Titans can’t beat Daniel Jones, they’re not beating the early favorite for NFL MVP. PICK: Bills -10