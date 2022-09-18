Eagles News: Justin Jefferson is “way happier” to be in Minnesota instead of Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Justin Jefferson: I was shocked when Philly didn’t draft me, but I’m happier in Minnesota - PFT

“Every mock draft had me going to Philly, so when Philly was on the board, getting the phone call, and it being Minnesota, it was definitely a shock. But I’m definitely happy — way happier — to be here than there,” Jefferson said. Jefferson is looking forward to facing the team that he thought would draft him. “I’m excited for it. I can’t wait,” Jefferson said. Eagles fans may be watching in frustration, wondering about how different things would be if the Eagles had made the right choice on draft night two years ago.

Eagles defense vs. Vikings offense preview by the numbers - BGN

This is going to be a really tough game for the Eagles defense. The Vikings can run the ball really effectively, use play-action really well, and have a superstar wide receiver. The Eagles secondary is very good and this may be a game to sit in more 2-high shells and bracket Jefferson as much as possible. If they do this though, we will have to see more Jordan Davis on early downs or the Vikings will continue to run on 1st down to take advantage of light boxes. Also, the linebackers in particular must be extremely wary of play-action as the Vikings were incredible efficient with play-action last week. The Vikings use a lot of under center play-action which means that Kirk Cousins will have to turn his back to the defense so I hope we see a lot of post-snap rotation too in order to change the picture that he is looking at.

Eye on the Enemy #107: 3 key matchups to watch for in Eagles-Vikings Week 2 - BGN Radio

John Stolnis shares 3 key matchups to watch for this week against the Vikings and explains why Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson are downright scary. Also, Jonathan Gannon needs to get his act together.

Spadaro: What will A.J. Brown do for an encore? - PE.com

What does he do in his second game as an Eagle? How does wide receiver A.J. Brown follow up on a 10-catch, 155-yard debut last Sunday? He keeps it simple because – as much excitement as he has about playing at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time, in prime time to boot, against a very good Minnesota Vikings team – football is football and this one represents another step in the story that is the 2022 regular season. That said, there is something special about this one for Brown. He’s talked from Day 1 after he became an Eagle about the “love” he’s received from Eagles fans – and yes, fans, you do make a really big difference and the players and the team do hear you – and so to run out through the tunnel and onto the field for the first time in a game that counts for so much has special significance. Brown is someone who cherishes that relationship and who is living and breathing and enjoying every single moment as an Eagle. So while Monday is “just another game,” as he’s said, there is a special Midnight Green tint to the occasion.

NFL Week 2 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries, stats to know and more - ESPN

Betting nugget: Cousins is 2-9 outright and ATS on Monday Night Football, though he has won and covered his past two such games. And since 2010, the Vikings are 0-7 ATS as an underdog on Monday Night Football.

Week 2 NFL game picks: Buccaneers edge out Saints; Steelers drop Patriots to 0-2 - NFL.com

The Eagles’ defense was less than the sum of its parts in Detroit, which could be a problem against a Vikings offense that isn’t just running Sean McVay’s old playbook. Kevin O’Connell did a great job blending schemes he’s worked in and finding ways to get Justin Jefferson open against the Packers. Minnesota’s defensive line faces a much tougher test here; Jalen Hurts’ ability to create when pressured could be the difference. Hurts is set to have one of the best rushing seasons by a quarterback in NFL history.

Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 2 - Daily Norseman

[BLG Note: Four out of six DN writers are taking the Vikings to beat the Eagles.]

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker reportedly fined after Week 1 ejection - Pride Of Detroit

According to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker was fined $11,000 after being ejected in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Walker was ejected after he was flagged for two separate offenses in a single play. First, he was called for unnecessary roughness when he launched with his head at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was in the process of giving himself up via a slide. Eagles players took offense to the hit and a scrum ensued. After being shoved a couple of times, Walker’s emotions got the best of him, and he swung at an Eagles player’s helmet drawing a second flag and an ejection. “I just let my team down,” Walker said Sunday evening. “Me, as a team captain, I’ve just got to be better. I was hot-headed at the moment, and like I said, I’ve just got to make better decisions at the end of the day.”

Cowboys vs. Bengals: Writer predictions for Cooper Rush’s first start of the year - Blogging The Boys

RJ Ochoa (0-1): The Dallas Cowboys are in a bad place right now. Obviously some people still believe that there is a way this season can be salvaged but even though we are “only” in Week 2 things look incredibly grim. Maybe if the Cowboys were taking on one of the worst teams in the NFL this week they could find a way to stop the bleeding; however, they have an upset Cincinnati Bengals team who looks like they are ready to right their own ship and get back on the proper path. These are two ships passing in the night. A once toxic franchise that has found stability and hopes for long-term success... and the Dallas Cowboys. Bengals win and cover easily, 30-10.

Washington Injury Update: Jonathan Allen now questionable, but expected to play - Hogs Haven

G Wes Schweitzer suffered a hamstring injury last week and didn’t practice this week until being limited yesterday. He seems doubtful to play, and Martin should be active. Rookie Phidarian Mathis had season-ending ending knee surgery yesterday. Jonathan Allen suffered a groin injury, but didn’t have an injury designation until today. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but practiced fully yesterday. Washington changed his injury designation to questionable. He will reportedly still play, despite the change in his injury status.

Giants-Panthers final injury report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari listed as doubtful - Big Blue View

The New York Giants are likely to be without starting edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari again on Sunday. Thibodeaux (MCL) and Ojulari (calf) are listed as doubtful to play against the Carolina Panthers. Neither played Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who turned up on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable after being a limited participant in Friday’s practice. Four Giants are listed as OUT for Sunday’s home opener: CB Aaron Robinson (Appendicitis); CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring); WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee); S Jason Pinnock (Shoulder).

