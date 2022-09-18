NFL Week 2 Early Games

Sunday’s slate of Week 2 games will get underway with several interesting matchups in that 1:00 PM time slot. Doug Pederson and the Jaguars host Frank Reich and the Colts, the Commanders are playing in Detroit, and the Giants host the Panthers.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, so until then, sit back and enjoy. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Patriots vs. Steelers on CBS and Panthers vs. Giants on FOX.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, September 18

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 138 (MIA), 85 (BAL) | XM: 381 (MIA), 225 (BAL)

NEW YORK JETS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 136 (NYJ), 104 (CLE) | XM: 384 (NYJ), 229 (CLE)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 134 (IND), 83 (JAX) | XM: 383 (IND), 228 (JAX)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 121 (NE), 106 (PIT) | XM: 386 (NE), 231 (PIT)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DETROIT LIONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 133 (WAS), 81 (DET) | XM: 382 (WAS), 226 (DET)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 137 (TB), 82 (NO) | XM: 380 (TB), 227 (NO)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW YORK GIANTS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 132 (CAR), 158 (NYG) | XM: 385 (CAR), 230 (NYG)

