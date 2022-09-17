Eagles rooting guide for Week 2 games

The second Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here!

With the Philadelphia Eagles not playing the Minnesota Vikings until Monday night, Birds fans can relax and enjoy a (relatively) stress-free day while watching the rest of the league in action.

To accompany your viewing experience, let’s run through a rooting guide for all of the Week 2 games. This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning a first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

EAGLES GAME

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: It’s only Week 2, yeah, but this is a pretty big game. This result could eventually impact playoff seeding. This game could also be informative when it comes to figuring out if the Eagles can hang with legitimately good teams and not just beat up the bad ones. If the Birds can pull this one off, it’s not difficult to imagine them opening the season on a fairly long winning streak. Root for the Eagles, duh.

NFC EAST

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DETROIT LIONS: With Dallas in distress, the Commanders might be the Eagles’ biggest competition when it comes to winning the NFC East. Best to see Carson Wentz struggle in Detroit. Especially since it would damage the Commanders’ common games tiebreaker with Philly having already defeated the Lions. Root for the Lions.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW YORK GIANTS: If you want to root for the Giants to win because you don’t believe in their ceiling and think it’ll only ultimately damage their draft position, I don’t blame you. I’ll say it’s better to be safe than sorry and root for them to lose. Root for the Panthers.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at DALLAS COWBOYS: The Cowboys’ outlook certainly isn’t looking so hot. But it’s too early to say it’s good to see them win games. Better to see hope snuffed out before Dak Prescott returns. Root for the Bengals.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The downside to the Bucs winning is that it doesn’t help the Eagles when it comes to pursuing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. But when it comes to draft positioning, the Eagles would rather see the Bucs win the NFC South than the Saints. Root for the Buccaneers.

NEW YORK JETS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: The Jets are bigger threats to finish with a higher draft slot. With the hopes of the Saints pick moving ahead of theirs, better to see them win. Root for the Jets.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: The Jags are bigger threats to finish with a higher draft slot. With the hopes of the Saints pick moving ahead of theirs, better to see them win. (Also, go Doug Pederson!) Root for the Jaguars.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: The Pats are bigger threats to finish with a higher draft slot. With the hopes of the Saints pick moving ahead of theirs, better to see them win. Root for the Patriots.

HOUSTON TEXANS at DENVER BRONCOS: The Texans are bigger threats to finish with a higher draft slot. With the hopes of the Saints pick moving ahead of theirs, better to see them win. Root for the Texans.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

ATLANTA FALCONS at LOS ANGELES RAMS: The Rams lost badly in Week 1 but it’s too early to rule them out as threats for landing the No. 1 seed. Better to see them lose. Root for the Falcons.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The Seahawks currently have the better record but it’s the 49ers who are bigger threats to the Eagles in the NFC. Especially when they inevitably replace Trey Lance with Jimmy Garoppolo. Maybe a 49ers win would actually be preferable when it comes to keeping Lance under center ... but it feels like it’s only a matter of time to me. Root for the Seahawks.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Don’t think anyone is scared of the Cardinals but easy call to root for the AFC team to beat them. Root for the Raiders.

CHICAGO BEARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: The Eagles surely would not mind seeing Aaron Rodgers drop to 0-2. Root for da Bears.

TENNESSEE TITANS at BUFFALO BILLS: Two AFC teams playing in a game that impacts the Eagles?! Not super directly, no, but there is such a thing as the strength of victory tiebreaker. If the Titans pull off this win and the Eagles are able to eventually beat Tennessee, well, that only helps Philly. Root for the Titans.

WHAT’S LEFT

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BALTIMORE RAVENS: No impact. Should be a fun game to watch, though.