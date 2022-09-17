Eagles-Vikings final injury report: Philadelphia’s active roster is fully healthy

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Saturday in advance of their Week 2 Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings.

For the second week in a row, the Eagles’ active roster is entering a game completely healthy. All 52 players fully participated in Saturday’s practice.

Yes, 52 (not 53) because the Eagles still have an open roster spot. It remains to be seen if they’ll fill that prior to this week’s game. They have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Monday to make any moves, including temporarily elevating players from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (SATURDAY)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

OT Andre Dillard

DE Derek Barnett

TE Jaedan Graham

WR Greg Ward

From this group, Dillard is eligible to be activated as soon as Week 5. Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Ward and Graham are out for the year since they went on IR before roster cuts to 53.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

TE Tyree Jackson

T/G Brett Toth

Jackson and Toth are eligible to be activated as soon as Week 5.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Vikings’ active roster is mostly healthy as well. Minnesota only ruled out rookie cornerback Andrew Booth, who is backup.

OUT

CB Andrew Booth (quad)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

WR Thomas Hennigan

WR Bisi Johnson

DT T.Y. McGill Jr.

DE Kenny Willekes

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

LB Ryan Connelly

WR Blake Proehl