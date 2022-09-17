Eagles News: Darius Slay says Philadelphia has 3 Batmans

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

What’s better than 1 Batman in Philly? How about 3! - ESPN

DARIUS SLAY: “Because you know y’all see him with the dark visor, swole, and, you know, he just look like a swole Batman. Y’all cannot tell me he don’t look like a swole Batman. DeVonta is a skinny Batman. Quez is a fast Batman. So we got three Batmans on the team: one swole, one skinny, and one fast. No Robins. We don’t got no backups. No Robins. No sidekicks. We ain’t got nothing but Batmans, you know what I’m saying. These boys fly.”

A.J. Brown may be Batman right now, but DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins hope not to be Eagles sidekicks - Inquirer

Ultimately, quarterback Jalen Hurts’ allocation of passes didn’t affect the outcome vs. the Lions. The Eagles won, 38-35, and it wasn’t as if he only had eyes for Brown. Tight end Dallas Goedert caught three of four attempts for 60 yards, and four other players were targeted. One game also is hardly enough of a sample to suggest a trend.“ We have 16 more weeks of this. I’m just trying to stay patient,” Watkins said four days later. “Time’s going to come. Everybody has their games. A.J. might go off, or Smitty might go off, or I might go off. It’s just a rotational thing.” But there likely is to be a transitional period for Smith and Watkins as they become accustomed with having to share the spotlight with Brown. Even last year, when Smith and Watkins were the most-targeted receivers, with 104 and 62, respectively, there were arguments that they didn’t see the ball enough.

Eagles opposing player to stop, Week 2 edition: Justin Jefferson - BGN

Seven of the nine passes Jefferson caught were for first downs. His 184 yards receiving was an NFL best after Week 1. His 20.4 yards average per touch also leads the NFL. What was so interesting about Jefferson’s Week 1 performance was how blatantly wide open he was at times against a Packers’ defense designed to curtail him. Yet, Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins would find him without any Packers around.

Eagles-Lions thoughts, looking ahead to Week 2 against Vikings + NFL picks against the spread - BGN Radio

The Eagles are 1-0! But just how great does it feel? Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) and Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) go over leftover Eagles-Lions thoughts, analyze the latest news on the Birds, preview matchups to watch in this week’s Vikings game, and make their weekly NFL picks against the spread.

Five Good Questions with Bleeding Green Nation - Daily Norseman

We are back with another installment of our Five Good Questions segment, wherein we gather some intel from the SB Nation blog of the team that your Minnesota Vikings will be facing this week. This week, we exchange questions with Brandon Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, SB Nation’s home for Philadelphia Eagles football. Once Brandon puts my answers to his questions up on BGN, I’ll make sure they’re linked over here. And yes, I know we’ve had some bad blood between our sites in the past, so if you do go over there, please don’t be jerks or anything. With that, here we go!

The surprising reason Brown removed social media off his phone - NBCSP

Plenty of athletes steer clear of social media to avoid negativity. A.J. Brown doesn’t want your positivity either. The Eagles’ star receiver is coming off a 10-catch, 155-yard Eagles debut, but on Friday said he removed social media apps from his phone because he doesn’t need fans telling him how well he played. “I don’t want to keep getting reminded,” Brown said on Friday. “I don’t need people to tell me how good I am or how bad I am. I’m just trying to focus on this week and make this week my best week.” Whether or not Brown actually deleted the apps isn’t as important as the message. He said when he does use Twitter, he really tries to have fun, send out messages and avoid his replies.

Spadaro: Young defensive tackles hungry for more after opener - PE.com

His first thought after pressuring Lions quarterback Jared Goff and seeing cornerback James Bradberry with the football tucked under his arm was to find somebody to block. Not to celebrate. Not to pause after making a big play. Marlon Tuipulotu thought of helping his teammate. “That was it, honestly,” said Tuipulotu, an Eagles’ sixth-round draft choice in 2021 who played all of 55 defensive snaps in five games last season. “It’s not about me out there. It’s about doing my job and helping this team win games. I just wanted to find somebody to block and then when James made it to the end zone, we all celebrated. “It was a great feeling.” In the opening game of the 2022 season, Tuipulotu registered 29 total snaps, working in a five-man defensive tackle rotation that gives the Eagles much-needed depth to withstand the rigors of the marathon 17-game season. Tuipulotu is part of a young trio of tackles – including 2021 third-round draft pick Milton Williams and 2022 No. 1 pick Jordan Davis – available to back up starters Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.

NFL Week 2 expert roundtable: Avoiding the dreaded 0-2 start, new coaches and upset picks - The Athletic

If you had to pick an upset this week, which team do you see pulling it off? ... Auman: I was surprised to see the Eagles allow the Lions back into the game Sunday after building a 17-point lead in the second half. The Vikings are a two-point underdog on the road, but Justin Jefferson is much more of a threat than anything the Lions had, so this will be a real test for Philadelphia’s defense, which has high expectations under coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles don’t want to lean on Jalen Hurts’ scrambling as much as they did, but I see a lot of scoring here and Minnesota pulling out an impressive road win to improve to 2-0.

Will Justin Jefferson become NFL’s first 2,000-yard receiver? Can Trey Lance slay Shanahan’s tormentor? - NFL.com

Talking the talk indeed. But it’s not like Jefferson hasn’t walked the walk. The Vikings wideout racked up an NFL-record 3,016 receiving yards over his first two seasons, earning a pair of Pro Bowl bids in the process. And one game into Year 3, Jefferson has done nothing but further his case as a serious contender to the WR throne. In fact, with new head coach/offensive play-caller Kevin O’Connell delivering on an offseason promise to make Jefferson the Cooper Kupp of Minnesota’s offense, the 23-year-old could be poised to become the NFL’s first 2,000-yard receiver. To repeat: It’s only a one-game sample size. But Jefferson looked like an unstoppable force in the season-opening 23-7 win over the Green Bay Packers. The third-year pro finished with a career-high 184 receiving yards and a pair of scores on nine catches against a defense loaded with five-star talent. Jefferson dazzled with elite route-running skills and rare spatial awareness. He constantly found open voids in the Packers’ zone, as Kirk Cousins repeatedly targeted him, especially in the first half, when Minnesota raced out to a 17-0 lead behind Jefferson’s two touchdowns.

Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup - Blogging The Boys

3) Cowboys fall apart in the second half, suffering another double-digit defeat. The more things change, the more they stay the same. The Cooper Rush-led Cowboys will keep things competitive with the Bengals into the third quarter, but then reality will hit. Burrow connects with Chase on a 50-plus yard touchdown pass, and the floodgates start to open. The Bengals are too good of a team to have two stinkers in a row, and while it may take them a little more than a half to get things going, they’re going to show they are clearly the better team in this matchup. The Cowboys come into the third quarter trailing by just three and leave it down three scores. The Bengals pour things on in the second half, delivering the Cowboys their second straight double-digit defeat.

Washington Commanders Friday Injury Report: Kam Curl and Wes Schweitzer questionable for Lions game - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders announced that two players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Kamren Curl is still dealing with a thumb injury he suffered in the 2nd preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had surgery and he has been sporting a brace on his hand since then. Curl was spotted at practice today catching the ball, which appears to be the first time he’s participated in that drill in a practice that is accessible to the media. If Curl has to miss another week, he will be replaced again by 2nd-year safety Darrick Forrest, who had a great game in his first career start against the Jaguars. Washington is comfortable with Forrest, but would obviously like to have both players available in their secondary this week. Wes Schweitzer suffered a hamstring injury against the Jaguars, and has been limited in practice all week. He had won the starting job over Trai Turner, who was signed in the offseason to replace Brandon Scherff. Turner dealt with a quad injury for over a month, and didn’t play in the preseason. Schweitzer has been a critical depth player for Washington, able to replace any of the interior linemen if an injury happened. He worked hard to earn the starting spot, and is likely doing whatever he can to rejoin the starting lineup. If Schweitzer can’t play, the Commanders offensive line depth also takes a hit. Head Coach Ron Rivera mentioned that LG Andrew Norwell had to rotate out due to a conditioning issue in Week 1.

Big Blue View mailbag: The Alex Bachman and Kenny Golladay questions won’t die - Big Blue View

John, you and everyone else have just got to get off the ‘Kenny Golladay thing’ for this season. He is on the team. He is going to play — a lot. His contract is what it is. Where was Golladay Sunday? He played 46 snaps, that’s 77 percent and the most of any Giants wide receiver. He caught the only two passes Daniel Jones threw to him. What more could he do? He couldn’t snatch passes out of the air that were intended for Richie James or Sterling Shepard. You can’t make plays if you aren’t asked to. As for re-structuring his contract, I’m not sure people always realize what that entails. When the Giants re-structured Leonard Williams’ contract they added a void year to it, tying themselves to Williams and kicking some of his money down the road for a year. Do you really want the Giants to tie themselves to Golladay for longer? It seems like what many Giants fans want is for him to disappear. If you look at his contract, it is a four-year deal that carries a $3.4 million cap hit in a fifth year. That’s 2025. You want to re-structure his deal beyond 2025? Schoen is not doing that, and that’s why re-structuring Golladay is not on the table.

Our expert NFL picks for Week 2 of 2022 - SB Nation

As a reminder, we are still looking for an end-of-season reward/punishment, so feel free to drop in some suggestions for us. And please, the more of you that share out the weekly embarrassing tweets, the better it will be for us all. With that business behind us, we turn to Week 2. It kicks off with a meeting between two football-throwing aliens on Thursday Night Football, and comes to a close with a pair of games on Monday night, with the Tennessee Titans taking on the Buffalo Bills, and then the Minnesota Vikings squaring off with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Look Ahead: Thursday Night Football Reaction, Pick 3, & Week 2 Preview - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera, RJ Ochoa, and Brandon Lee Gowton open things up by discussing the Chiefs’ hard-fought victory over the Chargers on Thursday night. We’ve got a fresh ‘Pick 3’ to lock in our favorite games of the week–and our weekly Sunday Night Football same game parlay. We finish things up by previewing every single game across the league in week 2 of the NFL season.

