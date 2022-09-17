7 college football players to watch in Week 3

Another full weekend of college football to watch and quite a few talented players will be on the field. Here are some names to watch.

Antwane Wells Jr., WR, South Carolina v. UGA (12 PM ET on ESPN): After a productive stint at James Madison University, Antwane Wells Jr. took his talents to the SEC. Wells is off to a strong start this season, already catching 15 passes through two games. The 6’1” pass catcher is the clear cut favorite of Spencer Rattler in the Gamecock offense and Wells will be relied on against a stingy Georgia defense to keep SC in the game.

After a productive stint at James Madison University, Antwane Wells Jr. took his talents to the SEC. Wells is off to a strong start this season, already catching 15 passes through two games. The 6’1” pass catcher is the clear cut favorite of Spencer Rattler in the Gamecock offense and Wells will be relied on against a stingy Georgia defense to keep SC in the game. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon v. BYU (3:30 PM ET on Fox): Noah Sewell is trying to establish himself as a premier linebacker on the new-look Duck defense. While his season debut went rough with Georgia fully dismantling Oregon, Sewell and the Ducks have a redemption game coming up against BYU. The Cougars field a talented offense that Sewell will be tasked with slowing. A strong showing should help the third year defender get back in national spotlight.

Noah Sewell is trying to establish himself as a premier linebacker on the new-look Duck defense. While his season debut went rough with Georgia fully dismantling Oregon, Sewell and the Ducks have a redemption game coming up against BYU. The Cougars field a talented offense that Sewell will be tasked with slowing. A strong showing should help the third year defender get back in national spotlight. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss v. Georgia Tech (3:30 PM ET on ABC): Zach Evans has been one of many newcomers on the Ole Miss offense to immediately have a big impact. Evans unique combination of speed, size and agility makes him a dangerous roleplayer in the Rebel run game. Evans will get his fair share of carries against Georgia Tech’s sneaky good defense this Saturday.

Zach Evans has been one of many newcomers on the Ole Miss offense to immediately have a big impact. Evans unique combination of speed, size and agility makes him a dangerous roleplayer in the Rebel run game. Evans will get his fair share of carries against Georgia Tech’s sneaky good defense this Saturday. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State v. Auburn (3:30 PM ET on CBS): The race for the top cornerback in the nation is on and Joey Porter Junior’s start to the season puts him at the head of the pack. Porter will be tested by SEC speed on Saturday, a great showcase of his talents.

The race for the top cornerback in the nation is on and Joey Porter Junior’s start to the season puts him at the head of the pack. Porter will be tested by SEC speed on Saturday, a great showcase of his talents. Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest v. Liberty (5 PM ET on ACCN): After a brief absence from the team, Sam Hartman came back last Saturday and lit it up for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest is lucky to have their signal caller back in the fold and he will continue filling up the stat sheet against Liberty this weekend.

After a brief absence from the team, Sam Hartman came back last Saturday and lit it up for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest is lucky to have their signal caller back in the fold and he will continue filling up the stat sheet against Liberty this weekend. Frank Harris, QB, UTSA v. Texas (8 PM on Longhorn Network): UTSA is no powerhouse, but they have been a feisty team as long as Frank Harris has started at quarterback. What Harris lacks in prototypical size, he makes up for with accuracy, instincts and ability to make plays on the move. Harris is a true gamer at the position and will try to pull a huge upset on Saturday.

UTSA is no powerhouse, but they have been a feisty team as long as Frank Harris has started at quarterback. What Harris lacks in prototypical size, he makes up for with accuracy, instincts and ability to make plays on the move. Harris is a true gamer at the position and will try to pull a huge upset on Saturday. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami v. Texas A&M (9 PM ET on ESPN): There are quite a few very good quarterbacks in the country right now and Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke is definitely among them. The Canes have been rolling to start the season and Van Dyke has been a key factor in that. He has a pro-ready build with a big arm and he gets to show it off against the Aggies.