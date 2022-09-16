Eagles Injury Report: 7 players upgraded to full participation

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 2 Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Seven players were upgraded to FULL PARTICIPATION: Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Jack Stoll, and Josh Sweat.

Stoll was listed as limited on Thursday due to an ankle issue. Everyone else was listed under a “rest” designation.

One player remained in LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Landon Dickerson.

Dickerson was given a “rest” designation on Thursday but was limited again on Friday due to unspecified “illness.” One would guess he’ll fully practice on Saturday and be ready to play on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Landon Dickerson (illness)

FULL PARTICIPATION

Fletcher Cox (rest)

Brandon Graham (rest)

Lane Johnson (rest)

Jason Kelce (rest)

Isaac Seumalo (rest)

Jack Stoll (ankle)

Josh Sweat (rest)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

To be announced — check back for updates.