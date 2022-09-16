Eagles sign rookie tackle to practice squad, work out two free agents

The Philadelphia Eagles signed offensive tackle Jarrid Williams to their practice squad on Friday morning, according to an official team announcement.

The Eagles had an opening after losing Kayode Awosika to the Detroit Lions earlier this week.

Williams originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived before training camp started but was brought back after Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard, AND Le’Raven Clark all suffered practice injuries. Williams was waived again when the Eagles were required to trim their roster down to 80 players in late August.

Williams’ return gives the Eagles another practice body at tackle. And probably not much more than that.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

OT Jarrid Williams

WR Auden Tate

TE Dalton Keene

CB Mac McCain

LB Davion Taylor

WR Devon Allen

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

S Andre Chachere

OT Le’Raven Clark

WR Britain Covey

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)

In other news, the Eagles worked out free agent offensive linemen Keaton Sutherland (loved his work on 24) and Parker Ferguson.

Sutherland has logged two career starts in six games played. Ferguson has not logged a regular season NFL snap.

The Eagles may have been evaluating these guys as practice squad options before deciding to ultimately bring Williams back.