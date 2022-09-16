Eagles prop bets for Week 2

Each week, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, thephillygodfather.com.

Eagles game props

The Vikings at 10.5 in the first half. Each team to score a touchdown in both halves.

What is the line telling you: The Vikings really moved the ball against a Green Bay defense that was supposed to be very good, while the Eagles struggled against the Detroit Lions. The Lions moved the ball very easily against the Eagles, and the Vikings have a much better offense with far greater weapons. Kirk Cousins is a better quarterback, and Jared Goff roasted the Eagles.

Kirk Cousins to throw for more yards than Jalen Hurts

What is the line telling you: Kirk Cousins is a much better quarterback than Jared Goff and we all saw what Goff did to the Eagles defense last week. He will have an easier time moving the ball. I really like the Vikings. They’re a very dangerous team that you could have jumped on at 20-to-1 to win the NFC. At the beginning of the season, you had three NFC teams with expected high win totals: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers. After that, the Vikings had the best odds at 20-to-1, because I don’t think those other three teams are really much better than the Vikings. As long as the Vikings make the playoffs, you have a chance to make some free money.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter based in the Philadelphia area who has written features for SI.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com, MLB.com, Deadspin and The Philadelphia Daily News. In 2006, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for a special project piece for ESPN.com called “Love at First Beep.” He is most noted for his award-winning ESPN.com feature on high school wrestler A.J. Detwiler in February 2006, and his breaking story on Carson Wentz for PhillyVoice on January 21, 2019. In 2015, he was elected president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.