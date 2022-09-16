Jalen Hurts talks Vikings’ defense, spreading the ball around to Eagles targets

Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke to reporters on Thursday and mentioned that he’s excited for their Week 2 Monday night game against the Vikings. When thinking of Minnesota in prime time games, he thinks about Randy Moss and all the other iconic moments that have played out on Monday night, and he’s looking forward to his turn.

Just before sitting down to speak, Hurts posted about gun violence in Philly on Twitter. He explained that he’s been working with Penn Hospital, and given the current situation with gun violence in Philadelphia and around the country, wanted to draw attention to what victims go through during the recovery process, both mentally and physically.

Gun violence has rippling effects across physical, social, & mental health for those impacted & beyond. I met with @PennMedicine’s Trauma Team, who are on the front lines caring for victims every day. If we all educate ourselves, we can help those affected, & bring a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Frb8i7598M — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) September 15, 2022

On spreading the ball around

The quarterback was asked if spreading the ball around is something he should be cognizant of during a game, but he said he’s just focused on doing his job.

“Every player’s assignment on the field is to execute the play to the best of their ability and do their job, and that’s one thing I’ve been trying to do all camp, you know, trying to carry that to the games.

He didn’t seem to put much stock in DeVonta Smith not having any catches in Week 1, and said that he’s ready, just like he’s always ready, for Week 2. Hurts can’t predict how the targets will play out on Monday, or if big games will bounce around between Smith and A.J. Brown, the QB said he just wants to win.

On the Vikings defense

“I think they have a really good defense. They got great players at every position I feel, so it’ll definitely be a great challenge for us. They fly to the ball. I mean, they’re all playmakers. You know what I mean? So, I have to do a lot of preparing for them

Other notables