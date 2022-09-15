Eagles Injury Report: And on Thursday, 7 players rested

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 2 Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Eight players were listed as LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Fletcher Cox, Landon Dickerson, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Jack Stoll, and Josh Sweat.

Cox, Dickerson, Graham, Johnson, Kelce, Seumalo, and Sweat were all listed with “rest” designations. The Eagles noted that this rest is “part of their normal weekly practice pace.” They’ll all be good to go for Monday’s game.

Stoll was listed as limited due to an ankle issue. If he has to miss time, the Eagles could look to call up Noah Togiai again and have him, Dallas Goedert, and Jack Stoll as their three tight ends.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Fletcher Cox (rest)

Landon Dickerson (rest)

Brandon Graham (rest)

Lane Johnson (rest)

Jason Kelce (rest)

Isaac Seumalo (rest)

Jack Stoll (ankle)

Josh Sweat (rest)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The Vikings are pretty healthy, save for backup rookie corner Andrew Booth.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Andrew Booth (quad)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE Jonathan Bullard (biceps)

S Lewis Cine knee)