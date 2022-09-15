NFL Week 2 Game Picks

Our Week 2 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 1, John Stolnis and I are tied for first place. You readers having some catching up to do.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, two out of six writers are taking the Birds to fall to the Minnesota Vikings. The two doubters? The two first-place pickers ... John Stolnis and I. Not sure about you but the prospect of covering Justin Jefferson is making me nervous. Also, Kirk Cousins tends to own the Eagles, which is really annoying.
BGN Community record: 7-8-1
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
25%
Chargers
-
74%
Chiefs
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
59%
Panthers
-
40%
Giants
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
71%
Colts
-
28%
Jaguars
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
39%
Dolphins
-
60%
Ravens
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
21%
Patriots
-
78%
Steelers
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
8%
Jets
-
91%
Browns
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
81%
Buccaneers
-
18%
Saints
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
23%
Commanders
-
76%
Lions
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
2%
Falcons
-
97%
Rams
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
29%
Seahawks
-
70%
49ers
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
19%
Cardinals
-
80%
Raiders
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
97%
Bengals
-
2%
Cowboys
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
6%
Texans
-
93%
Broncos
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
11%
Bears
-
88%
Packers
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
1%
Titans
-
98%
Bills
Poll
Who will win in Week 2?
-
26%
Vikings
-
73%
Eagles
