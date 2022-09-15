NFL Week 2 Game Picks

Our Week 2 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 1, John Stolnis and I are tied for first place. You readers having some catching up to do.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, two out of six writers are taking the Birds to fall to the Minnesota Vikings. The two doubters? The two first-place pickers ... John Stolnis and I. Not sure about you but the prospect of covering Justin Jefferson is making me nervous. Also, Kirk Cousins tends to own the Eagles, which is really annoying.

BGN Community record: 7-8-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Chargers

Chiefs vote view results 25% Chargers (208 votes)

74% Chiefs (594 votes) 802 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Panthers

Giants vote view results 59% Panthers (464 votes)

40% Giants (322 votes) 786 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Colts

Jaguars vote view results 71% Colts (558 votes)

28% Jaguars (220 votes) 778 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Dolphins

Ravens vote view results 39% Dolphins (300 votes)

60% Ravens (458 votes) 758 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Patriots

Steelers vote view results 21% Patriots (163 votes)

78% Steelers (596 votes) 759 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Jets

Browns vote view results 8% Jets (64 votes)

91% Browns (692 votes) 756 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Buccaneers

Saints vote view results 81% Buccaneers (622 votes)

18% Saints (144 votes) 766 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Commanders

Lions vote view results 23% Commanders (180 votes)

76% Lions (579 votes) 759 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Falcons

Rams vote view results 2% Falcons (19 votes)

97% Rams (721 votes) 740 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Seahawks

49ers vote view results 29% Seahawks (215 votes)

70% 49ers (524 votes) 739 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Cardinals

Raiders vote view results 19% Cardinals (148 votes)

80% Raiders (597 votes) 745 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Bengals

Cowboys vote view results 97% Bengals (724 votes)

2% Cowboys (16 votes) 740 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Texans

Broncos vote view results 6% Texans (44 votes)

93% Broncos (688 votes) 732 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Bears

Packers vote view results 11% Bears (83 votes)

88% Packers (643 votes) 726 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win in Week 2? Titans

Bills vote view results 1% Titans (12 votes)

98% Bills (720 votes) 732 votes total Vote Now