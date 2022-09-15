 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 2 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Our Week 2 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 1, John Stolnis and I are tied for first place. You readers having some catching up to do.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, two out of six writers are taking the Birds to fall to the Minnesota Vikings. The two doubters? The two first-place pickers ... John Stolnis and I. Not sure about you but the prospect of covering Justin Jefferson is making me nervous. Also, Kirk Cousins tends to own the Eagles, which is really annoying.

BGN Community record: 7-8-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 25%
    Chargers
    (208 votes)
  • 74%
    Chiefs
    (594 votes)
802 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 59%
    Panthers
    (464 votes)
  • 40%
    Giants
    (322 votes)
786 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 71%
    Colts
    (558 votes)
  • 28%
    Jaguars
    (220 votes)
778 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 39%
    Dolphins
    (300 votes)
  • 60%
    Ravens
    (458 votes)
758 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 21%
    Patriots
    (163 votes)
  • 78%
    Steelers
    (596 votes)
759 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 8%
    Jets
    (64 votes)
  • 91%
    Browns
    (692 votes)
756 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 81%
    Buccaneers
    (622 votes)
  • 18%
    Saints
    (144 votes)
766 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 23%
    Commanders
    (180 votes)
  • 76%
    Lions
    (579 votes)
759 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 2%
    Falcons
    (19 votes)
  • 97%
    Rams
    (721 votes)
740 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 29%
    Seahawks
    (215 votes)
  • 70%
    49ers
    (524 votes)
739 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 19%
    Cardinals
    (148 votes)
  • 80%
    Raiders
    (597 votes)
745 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 97%
    Bengals
    (724 votes)
  • 2%
    Cowboys
    (16 votes)
740 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 6%
    Texans
    (44 votes)
  • 93%
    Broncos
    (688 votes)
732 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 11%
    Bears
    (83 votes)
  • 88%
    Packers
    (643 votes)
726 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 1%
    Titans
    (12 votes)
  • 98%
    Bills
    (720 votes)
732 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win in Week 2?

view results
  • 26%
    Vikings
    (231 votes)
  • 73%
    Eagles
    (632 votes)
863 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation