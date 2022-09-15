Thursday Night Football: Chargers vs. Chiefs

The first week of the 2022 NFL regular season was absolutely crazy — from missed field goals to season-ending injuries, there was no shortage of drama. Now, we’re heading into Week 2 and getting what should be a high-scoring Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Los Angeles Chargers on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

These two AFC West teams have a long history, but the Chiefs lead the all-time series, 65-57-1, and won their most recent meeting in December 2021, 34-28 in overtime. Prior to that mid-December game, the Chargers had won two in a row, including earlier in the 2021 season, 30-24, and in 2020.

Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid has been preparing his team for the Chargers, and their other divisional opponents, since OTA’s, according to Arrowhead Pride.

“I started that when I was at Philadelphia doing that during the OTAs,” Reid shared with reporters after practice on Tuesday. “It kind of breaks it up and gives the guys something to look at plus it’s good feel for you. [It] makes coaches think, it makes the players think about who they’re playing.”

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (LAC), 83 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LAC), 225 (KC)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Prime Video

Los Angeles Chargers: +4 (+165)

Kansas City Chiefs: -4 (-195)

Over/Under: 54

BLG Pick: Chiefs -4

