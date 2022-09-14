Eagles lose practice squad offensive lineman to the Lions

One day after the Eagles poached a player from an NFC North team’s practice squad, an NFC North team poached a player from the Eagles’ practice squad.

The Detroit Lions are signing guard/tackle Kayode Awosika away from Philadelphia to their active roster, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Clearly, the Lions are bitter about losing to Philly. They stole Awosika purely out of spite.

Nah, this is an understandable signing for them. The Lions are dealing with offensive line injuries. And Awosika has showed some promise since originally joining the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. If not for the Birds already being so loaded with o-line talent, Awosika would’ve had a chance at sticking on their roster instead of the practice squad.

Teams around the league are clearly paying attention to the Eagles’ offensive line depth. The New York Giants claimed Jack Anderson off waivers after Philly cut their roster down to 53 players. And now Awosika is gone as well.

These developments leave the Eagles thinner when it comes to depth and developmental talent. The remaining practice squad offensive linemen (Le’Raven Clark and Cameron Tom) are more stop-gap options than they are guys with upside.

Awosika’s departure means the Eagles have an open spot on the practice squad to fill. The Birds also still have an open spot on the active roster. We’ll soon see how they plan to address those vacancies.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

CB Mac McCain

LB Davion Taylor

RB La’Mical Perine

WR Devon Allen

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

S Andre Chachere

OT Le’Raven Clark

WR Britain Covey

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

QB Reid Sinnett

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)