Eagles slightly less than standard home favorites against Vikings

The Eagles are 2.5-point home favorites entering their Week 2 matchup against the Vikings on Monday Night Football, according to DraftKings Sportbook.

This line reveals that Philadelphia is viewed as the lesser team in this battle of 1-0 teams. A standard spread would have Minnesota as three-point underdogs on the road.

In fairness, the Vikes did open their 2022 season with a quality win over the Packers. Green Bay was notably short-handed since they were missing two starting offensive linemen and Allen Lazard. Not to mention the impact of losing Davante Adams in the offseason.

Still, coming out on top against the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP’s team is no small feat.

The Vikings are not to be taken lightly. For all his faults, Kirk Cousins is capable of having a big game through the air. Especially when he gets to throw to one of the very best players — not just receivers but players — in the NFL in Justin Jefferson. After watching Jefferson go off for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, one might be nervous about the prospect of Jonathan Gannon trying to slow him down.

Minnesota can also do damage on the ground. Dalvin Cook is one of the more dangerous running backs in the league. Alexander Mattison is a high quality backup behind him. Together, this duo rushed for 126 yards at a 4.5 average in Week 1. They will test an Eagles run defense that allowed D’Andre Swift to go off for 9.6 yards per carry in Detroit.

Defensively, the Vikings are no slouches. They have recognizable names Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter, Za’Darius Smith, Patrick Peterson, and Eric Kendricks. Former Eagles players Jordan Hicks and Chandon Sullivan are new to Minny this season. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is a long-time respected coach.

Put it all together and the Birds have their work cut out for them as they try to advance to 2-0.

The Eagles have their own reasons for optimism. Minnesota has to prove they have an answer for Jalen Hurts’ mobility that was so valuable in Week 1. For as much as Jefferson is a beast, it’s not like A.J. Brown is easily answered either. The home opening crowd at Lincoln Financial Field is a factor working in Philly’s favor.

How are you feeling about this one? I’m tempted to take the points in a game that could be close.