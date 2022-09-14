Eagles News: Nick Foles, Gardner Minshew among Cowboys QB trade options?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Who will Cowboys tab to fill in for Dak Prescott? Eight potential QBs Dallas could consider - NFL.com

GARDNER MINSHEW: We file this possibility in a similar fashion to the Garoppolo one. While Minshew might be more of a viable long-term backup possibility for Prescott than Garoppolo, the Cowboys would have to make a deal with a division rival — and you just know Eagles GM Howie Roseman would try to hold the Cowboys’ feet to the fire on a trade.

3 QBs Cowboys Should Trade For After Dak Prescott Injury - The Ringer

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, some of the best potential trade candidates play their trade in the NFC East (Gardner Minshew, Tyrod Taylor, Taylor Heinicke). Dallas’ rivals won’t be lining up to throw them a life jacket. Jerry Jones and his trusted confidants may have to shift attention toward possibilities that reside in the AFC. Nick Foles is a veteran option that is intimately familiar with the inner workings of the division following his unlikely triumph in Super Bowl LII as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Matt Ryan is obviously entrenched as the starter. The Colts are carrying three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster with Sam Ehlinger. Foles could be considered surplus. Could Foles and his heroics return to the NFC East?

Jonathan Gannon: ‘We need to improve quick, and we will’ - BGN

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator talked to reporters about rotating players, his thoughts on the run defense, and what he expects from the Vikings.

NFL Week 1 Offensive Line Rankings - PFF

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change From Preseason Rankings). Weakest Link: G Landon Dickerson. Upcoming Opponent: Minnesota Vikings The Eagles have an outstanding offensive line with little in the way of weakness across the board. That includes a pair of excellent tackles who combined for two pressures surrendered against the Lions, and the interior trio is strong. Their line really doesn’t have any weak links. Forced to choose the weakest of a strong group, Landon Dickerson has the smallest track record of quality play but still earned a 78.8 PFF pass-blocking grade against the Lions on 44 passing plays. Minnesota’s defensive line will have a tough task attacking this unit in Week 2.

When Jalen Hurts has ‘complete control’, Philadelphia Eagles have shot at special season - ESPN

The concern: He got hit a lot. Hurts absorbed 20 QB contacts, per ESPN Stats & Information, the most in the league. (Bengals QB Joe Burrow was second with 17.) Sirianni’s answers postgame reflected the high-wire balancing act teams with mobile quarterbacks forever face, saying you always want to limit hits and that player safety is the top priority while noting that “If we have to run him 20 times to win a game, we’ll do it.” Aside from small bandages on his left forearm and hand as he stood at the podium late Sunday afternoon, Hurts seemed to come out of the game OK — despite a late helmet-to-helmet hit from Detroit safety Tracy Walker III in the third quarter following a Hurts slide.

Duffy: Analyzing the All-22 of A.J. Brown’s monster debut - PE.com

Screen game. Quick game. Intermediate game. Vertical game. It did not matter – Brown went on the aggressive and made plays. As he said after the game, “sometimes the ball just finds you,” and that’s exactly what happened on Sunday. Brown’s 11 targets were the 10th-most in the NFL in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus, and he made good use of those looks. Brown wins with savvy, strength, and conviction through every stage of the rep, and he used that skill set to wreak havoc on the Detroit defense. His technical prowess really shows up against press coverage, where he consistently shows the ability to get separation against corners early in the down. I showed one example in the middle of the field above, but it happened earlier in the game as well, on the signature play in what was my favorite drive of the game.

Jonathan Gannon seems like a smart guy. The Eagles need him to prove he actually is one. - Inquirer

When Jonathan Gannon is in a press-conference setting, it’s easy to see why three NFL teams interviewed him last winter for their head coaching jobs. When Jonathan Gannon is in a press-conference setting, he is as smooth and self-assured as a corporate raider addressing a company’s stockholders, funny and smart and authoritative and in control. When Jonathan Gannon is in a press-conference setting, it’s natural to perceive him as a beautiful defensive mind, deploying his players in a manner that maximizes their particular skills and talents, all that intelligence and athleticism melding into a unit that is among the league’s best. Then Sunday comes around. And over Gannon’s 19 games as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, unless the Eagles are facing a bottom-of-the-barrel quarterback, the reality of what happens on the field rarely aligns with that perception. In nine of those 19 games, Gannon’s defense has given up 27 points or more. And its performance in the Eagles’ 38-35 victory Sunday over the Lions was poor enough that, before anyone asked him anything Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex, Gannon offered a preemptive My bad! that seemed designed to blunt the force of the questions.

NFL Power Rankings: The Bills and Chiefs Dominate Week 1 - The Ringer

12. Philadelphia Eagles (last week:13). Record: 1-0 | Make Playoffs: -380. Week 1 Result: Beat the Lions, 38-35. The preseason hype surrounding the Eagles is still very real, and the final score isn’t indicative of how much the Eagles dominated this game against Detroit. ESPN’s win probability model gave the Eagles a 73 percent chance or better to win after they went up 21-7 in the second quarter. Allowing D’Andre Swift to go off for 144 yards rushing is a bit of a concern, but nearly everything else skewed positive for the Eagles in Week 1. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders both recorded 90-plus yards rushing, and new wideout A.J. Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards in a stunning debut for Philadelphia.

Eagles sign Janarius Robinson from Vikings practice squad - Daily Norseman

Robinson departs without ever having played a regular-season snap for the Vikings. After the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he tore an ACL during Training Camp his rookie season and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. He was on the roster during Training Camp this year but was part of the team’s final cuts and was ultimately re-signed to the practice squad.

Cowboys news: With Connor McGovern injury, Jason Peters could be up soon - Blogging The Boys

Connor McGovern is out, so will Jason Peters jump in for Week 2?

NFL Power Rankings: Washington’s win moves them up, but the “full Wentz experience” continues to hold them down - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders are 1-0, and as you watched, and you’ll read multiple times below, they got the full Carson Wentz experience in their 28-22 Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. National media was not high on them heading into Week 1, but their average ranking jumped almost 4 spots after going 1-0. Wentz will continue to make headlines any time he throws an interception, whether its justified or not. If Washington continues to win, and win against better teams than the Jaguars, that narrative will fade away. If they lose to the Lions this week, and Wentz throws a few more picks, expect the storylines to continue all season.

Giants’ Kadarius Toney is right back where he was a season ago - Big Blue View

Kadarius Toney played just seven snaps in the New York Giants’ victory over the Tennessee Titans. Less-gifted receivers Richie James and David Sills played 42 and 27 snaps, respectively. Giants’ fans have been asking why Toney, the Giants’ talented 2021 first-round pick, spent most of Sunday’s game watching from the sideline. During the game, Toney did not seem to understand, either.

Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons ignited a debate over NFL rules and safety - SB Nation

Heading into their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their offensive coaching staff knew they needed a plan for the talented Micah Parsons. Last season’s Defensive Rookie of the Year is a force at the linebacker position both in coverage and as a pass rusher, and Tampa Bay knew they had to account for him every time he came after quarterback Tom Brady. One such play from that game touched off a war of words online, and a debate over how the NFL views player safety when it comes to defensive players. Late in the first half, Brady connected with veteran Julio Jones on a deep pass along the right side of the field. But it was not the completion that drew the most attention, but rather the chip block from Leonard Fournette on Parsons as he rushed off the left edge.

