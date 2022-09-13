 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The Eagles are 1-0

Filed under:

Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 2

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: AUG 07 Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Eagles fan confidence was at 98% in our polling entering Week 1. It’ll be interesting to see where it’s at now following a Week 1 win that wasn’t as satisfying as it could have been. While there were certainly reasons for encouragement (see: A.J. Brown), cause for concern also emerged (see: Jonathan Gannon overseeing a leaky defense).

Make sure you sign up and vote in this week’s poll!

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation