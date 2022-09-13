Eagles News: Jalen Hurts says Week 1 performance “didn’t meet my standards”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jalen Hurts: Good, but not good enough - PE.com

Quarterback Jalen Hurts exited the quieted Ford Field after the Eagles secured a 38-35 victory on the road in the opening game of the 2022 season. His stat sheet read 243 yards on 18-of-32 passing, 90 rushing yards, and one touchdown on 17 carries. Most importantly – there’s a tally in the win column, and it’s one that should be attributed to Hurts. His athleticism, particularly his propensity to scramble when his first and second reads weren’t available – saved the offense in the Week 1 affair. “I just thought it was a good all-around game that he had, and I thought he was seeing the defense well and getting us to what we needed to get to,” Head Coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday. “I really thought he played a really good game.” The team persevered for a three-point win, but still, Hurts’ focus remains locked on what it has been all offseason – improvement. “It didn’t meet my standards today. It didn’t; I’ll just say that,” Hurts said. [...] “We barely could hear him, but how he managed the game, I think he did really well. I’m sure he is going to say it wasn’t good enough. But that’s the mentality he has,” Brown said. The sentiment among the team is clear – winning is great, especially in Week 1, but their shared standard hasn’t been met yet. “I’m grateful he has that mentality because for all of us, it wasn’t good enough. You know, that’s how we’re going to look at it,” Brown said.

The Day After – at DET - Iggles Blitz

I thought Jalen had a good game. Not great, but good. He ran for 90 yards and a TD. He threw for 243 yards. Hurts didn’t turn the ball over and ran away from multiple sacks. He moved the chains on third down. His QB sneak late in the game helped the Eagles to seal the win. There were some issues. My biggest complaint came late in the first half. The Eagles were out of timeouts and there were 14 seconds on the clock. I instructed Jalen through the TV to make sure that he threw into the end zone. If you complete the pass inbounds, there probably won’t be enough time to spike the ball and stop the clock. Jalen didn’t listen to my coaching. He threw the ball to Kenny Gainwell, inbounds. Luckily the pass was off target and incomplete. That could have cost the Eagles three points and significantly changed the game. He’s got to be smarter in future situations. There is nothing wrong with settling for the FG in that situation. You can’t risk running out of time. I didn’t like the Eagles passing game in the red zone. They went 4 for 5 in the red zone due to the run game, but the passing plays didn’t look good. I’m not sure if the coaches didn’t call good plays, Jalen didn’t do a good job or Detroit’s defense overwhelmed them with good blitzes. Probably some combination of those things. The Eagles must be able to throw the ball effectively in the red zone. That’s something to watch in the next few weeks.

Jalen Hurts showed how much he’s grown in beating Detroit - SB Nation

A tremendous offseason, coupled with mounting injuries in Dallas, propelled the Philadelphia Eagles to the forefront of the NFC East discussion. But as the 2022 NFL season loomed, the biggest question facing the Eagles centered on the most critical position in the game: Would quarterback Jalen Hurts live up to the expectations, or would the Eagles fall short of their aspirations thanks to inconsistent quarterback play? As the NFL world wildly overreacts to the first full slate of games, part of the discussion this Monday morning is how Hurts fared in the season-opening win over the Detroit Lions. Hurts completed 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards in the win, and added another 17 rushing attempts for 90 yards and a touchdown. Beyond the box score, did Hurts show the signs of growth that Eagles fans were hoping for all summer? In a word, yes.

Eagles vs. Lions: 13 winners, 5 losers, 4 IDKs - BGN

Arthur Juan Brown is a grown ass man. It was an historic day for the Eagles’ new No. 1 WR as he finished with the most receiving yards ever by an Eagle in his debut (per Elias Sports). The previous record holder was Donte’ Stallworth with 141 in Week 1 of the 2006 season. Brown topped that performance by catching 10 of his 13 (!) targets for 155 yards. He didn’t get in the end zone, which he understandably seemed frustrated about. Still, it’s clear this dude is an absolute stud. That much was already apparent in training camp but it’s nice to see the Hurts-to-Brown connection instantly translate to the regular season. Brown won in multiple ways. He beat the Lions’ defense for a deep reception ... and then dragged a defender on his back to pick up extra yardage. He caught passes over the middle to rack up YAC. He regularly ran the out route that Hurts loves throwing to him and figures to be a staple of this offense. He can do it all. Good luck to teams trying to cover him. They’re going to need it. Brown is a complete receiver who is going to get his much more often than not.

At the Podium: Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and AJ Brown following Eagles Week 1 win over Lions - BGN Radio

Following the Birds Week 1 victory against the Lions, Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and AJ Brown spoke with the Philly media.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 2 edition - PhillyVoice

4) Eagles (1-0): The Eagles gave up 35 points to the Lions Week 1, and while they survived with a win, many are concerned about the direction of the defense, and understandably so. I think we would all agree that the 49ers had a good defense last year, right? I mention them because they too had a big lead on the Lions Week 1 last year, before the Lions made it interesting. At one point San Francisco was up 38-10 in that game before the Lions, from about mid-way through the third quarter on, scored 23 unanswered points and actually had a chance to tie it with one last drive that ended with a turnover on downs. The Lions had 430 yards and 31 first downs in that Week 1 game last year. They had 386 yards and 23 first downs against the Eagles on Sunday. Does that make anyone feel any better? No? OK, well I tried.

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts likely in for a world of hurt with iffy protection from refs - NJ.com

A quarterback who runs the ball 17 times a game, or anything close to that number, is not going to last the season, even if he slides, even if he knows how to take a hit, even if he’s good at ducking the most vicious tackles. And if he somehow does survive, he isn’t going to win that way in the playoffs, against really good defenses, that focus on containing him. In last January’s Wild Card loss to Tampa, Hurts ran eight times for just 39 yards.

2022 NFL Season: Grading all 32 first-round rookies after Week 1 - PFF

Jordan Davis played only 22 snaps in his debut, which isn’t out of the norm for him dating back to college. He was disruptive at times, but he also got an indication of just how much tougher it is at this level, particularly when going up against Frank Ragnow, one of the best centers in the game. Ragnow regularly got position on Davis and wasn’t overwhelmed by his strength. The Eagles will be hoping Davis wreaks more havoc when he goes up against weaker opponents.

NFL Week 2 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll and rookies who stood out in Week 1 - ESPN

9. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0). Rookie who stood out: DT Jordan Davis. The No. 13 overall pick out of Georgia played 22 defensive snaps (32%) against the Lions and made the most of his opportunities — recording a pair of tackles, including a stuff. The Eagles were gashed on the ground to the tune of 181 yards on 28 carries (6.5 average) but did not appear as vulnerable when Davis was on the field controlling blockers and reshaping the line of scrimmage. He earned more playing time going forward, starting Monday night against the Vikings.

The Dallas Cowboys are the only team in the NFL who did not score a touchdown in Week 1 - Blogging The Boys

Before halftime hit during Monday Night Football the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos each scored touchdowns. Why is this notable? MNF is the last game of a given week and therefore the Seahawks and Broncos are the last two teams to play in Week 1. Given that they both scored touchdowns that makes 31 different NFL teams to score touchdowns in the opening week of the season. This means that only one team did not score a touchdown this week. That one team is, of course, the Dallas Cowboys.

‘Things I think’ as the 1-0 Giants head toward their home opener - Big Blue View

This one seems obvious from the Pro Football Focus grades, and expected, but whatever offensive line issues the Giants had on Sunday they came from the inside trio of Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano, Ben Bredeson/Joshua Ezeudu. There was good work at times, too, but it’s apparent that the interior offensive line play could be problematic.

Washington Roster Moves: Phidarian Mathis to IR with season-ending knee injury; Donovan Jeter signed - Hogs Haven

Phidarian Mathis went down with a knee injury yesterday, and the replays did not look good. He had to be carted off the field and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Ron Rivera didn’t sound positive about his prospects, and reports were consistently negative for his prospects of returning this season. Mathis, along with 2 other players, was getting an MRI this morning to assess the extent of the injury. Ian Rapoport has the details on Mathis’ knee injury and says it’s a torn meniscus that will require season-ending surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery, and return to the field next year. That is a tough break for the rookie, and a big blow to Washington’s plans for their defensive line this year.



