Eagles-Lions snap counts: Jordan Davis underutilized

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions are in. Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.
OFFENSE
- Usually a good thing when the starting QB and OL don’t miss any snaps.
- DeVonta Smith played the most of any wide receiver but only saw four targets for zero receptions.
- Playing the second most snaps of any pass catcher, Dallas Goedert saw four targets and caught three of them for 60 yards. He nearly had a touchdown on a catch-and-run but got stopped just short at the 1-yard line.
- A.J. Brown played the third most of snaps of any pass catcher and yet dominated the stat sheet. 13 total targets for 10 receptions and 155 yards. Total beast.
- Modest playing time for Quez Watkins as WR3. After seeing the Eagles’ first three targets in 2021, he didn’t see a single target in this entire game.
- Miles Sanders was RB1 but he didn’t exactly monopolize backfield playing time. His 13 carries made up 33.33% of the Eagles’ total runs ... and 59.1% of the Eagles’ non-Jalen Hurts runs.
- Jack Stoll was TE2 behind Goedert following the Zach Ertz trade last year. He’s still TE2 this year, mostly serving as a blocker.
- Kenneth Gainwell saw the second most playing time at RB. He was on the field for Philly’s two-minute drill prior to the end of the first half. Despite only playing 30% of the snaps, Gainwell saw as many targets (4) as Smith and Goedert. He caught two passes for 12 yards and ran five times for 20 yards and one touchdown.
- Zach Pascal’s sole target resulted in a 7-yard grab for a third down conversion. While he won’t be a volume player, Pascal will have the ability to make an impact in some key spots such as third down and the red zone.
- Noah Togiai had a role as TE3 after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad. He even (curiously) saw a target ... that he dropped. Togiai benefited from the Eagles wanting to use some 12 and 13 personnel looks.
DEFENSE
- Marcus Epps was active out there, leading the Eagles in total tackles (10) and solo tackles (8).
- T.J. Edwards was out there for every snap as LB1.
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson deserves some credit for being able to play the entire game despite 1) only recently joining the team and 2) moving from nickel cornerback to safety. Though there were some missed tackles, CJGJ didn’t look bad relative to reasonable expectation.
- Heavy nickel game with Avonte Maddox playing a lot.
- Kyzir White was LB2.
- Josh Sweat led all defensive linemen in playing time. He didn’t have a sack or TFL but he did lead the line in quarterback hits with two.
- Haason Reddick had a nice tackle for loss but logged no pass rushing stats. The Eagles used him as an inside rusher at times. They also dropped him into coverage a little bit.
- Fairly heavy defensive tackle rotation with Fletcher Cox anad Javon Hargrave playing a little over half of the snaps. Would ideally like to see more production from them if they’re going to be kept fresh like that.
- Relatively quiet outing from Brandon Graham in his first game back from last year’s season-ending injury.
- Marlon Tuipulotu made a big impact by pressuring Jared Goff into what became a pick six by James Bradberry. While he’s certainly improved from last year, I’m not so sure that he should be outsnapping Jordan Davis.
- It felt like Davis was underutilized. The Lions struggled to run the ball as effectively when he was in the game to help clog things up.
- Derek Barnett’s playing time was limited in part by suffering a knee injury and not returning.
- Nakobe Dean’s playing time was limited to certain goal line packages.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Nothing too noteworthy here. UDFA cornerback Josh Jobe was counted on to play a decent amount of special teams snaps.
- Britain Covey was the Eagles’ punt returner after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad. He did a nice job. Considering they can only bump him up twice more this season, they’ll likely look to add him to the roster at some point in the near future.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Grant Calcaterra, Josh Sills, Tarron Jackson, Reed Blankenship
ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew
- Calcaterra, Jackson, and Blankenship were the most surprising healthy scratches. The latter two were victims of Philly’s roster being entirely healthy entering this game. If/when there are injured players taking up inactive spots, that’ll free up space for the likes of them. Injuries or not, though, the Eagles should be looking to find a way to get Jackson active. The pass rush could seemingly use some more juice and he had a productive summer. If they can justify playing Ryan Kerrigan as much as they did last year, surely they can get Jackson out there.
