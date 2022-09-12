Eagles 2023 first-round pick tracker: Week 1 edition

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently set to make two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. In addition to their own selection, they’re due a first from the New Orleans Saints thanks to a trade leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. With help from Tankathon, we’re going to keep track of these picks on a weekly basis here at BGN.

SAINTS PICK

CURRENTLY: No. 28

WEEK 1: The Saints entered their season opener as five-point road favorites against an uninspiring Atlanta Falcons squad. Things were looking rough for New Orleans when they trailed by a score of 26 to 10 with 12:41 left in the fourth quarter. But no team snatches defeat from the jaws of victory quite like the Dirty Birds do. The Falcons surrendered two touchdowns and the go-ahead field goal on their final three defensive drives to ultimately lose by one point. On one hand, this performance isn’t very encouraging for the Saints’ outlook. Despite winning the turnover battle, they needed a late comeback to beat a bad team. On the other hand, it’s annoying that the Falcons weren’t able to seal the deal.

EAGLES PICK

CURRENTLY: No. 31

WEEK 1: The Eagles are 1-0 after holding on to beat the Detroit Lions. The win was a little too close for comfort but they’ll take it.

