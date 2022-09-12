Eagles News: A.J. Brown looks unstoppable

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Spadaro: 10 observations from a roller-coaster win in Detroit - PE.com

3. Wide receiver A.J. Brown was, as you know, spectacular. Unstoppable. On a day when the Lions used former first-round draft pick Jeff Okudah on DeVonta Smith, who was targeted four times and had a reception wiped away because of a penalty – the Eagles went to Brown early and often. He ended with 10 receptions for 155 yards.

Eagles vs. Lions: The good, the bad, and the ugly - BGN

A.J. Brown was everything as advertised, making 10 catches on 13 targets for 155 yards, the longest a 54-yard reception. He was a shining light in an uneven overall performance by the Eagles.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles hold on with 38-35 win over Lions - BGN Radio

Victor Williams and Jessica Towne Taylor share their reactions to the Eagles Week 1 victory over the Lions, 38-35.

Week 1: Giants Go ‘Aggressive, Not Reckless’ In Upset, Steelers Survive Weird Day And More Takeaways - FMIA

2. I think it won’t get noticed much because of the zaniness of the game — Eagles 38, Lions 35 — but A.J. Brown, the new Eagles wideout, was a huge difference maker with his 10-catch, 155-yard debut. Odd as it was to see DeVonta Smith have zero catches and just four targets, you’ve got to figure that’ll get ironed out by coach Nick Sirianni, who had to be thrilled with a 455-total-yard day with two 90-yard rushers on the day.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Lions game - PhillyVoice

1) The ‘Instant Star’ Award : A.J. Brown. It was clear throughout training camp that A.J. Brown was going to be everything as advertised, and then some this season, and he didn’t disappoint Week 1. Brown was targeted 13 times, and he had 10 catches for 155 yards, including a 54-yard deep ball at the end of the first half that led to some important points. Brown made plays at all three levels of the defense, and he broke tackles after the catch like he did so often his first two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He is the best wide receiver the Eagles have employed since Terrell Owens.

Eagles Hold Off Feisty Lions - Iggles Blitz

Detroit coach Dan Campbell said the big difference in the game was Jalen Hurts ability to run. Hurts ran 17 times for 90 yards and a TD. That is too many carries to really want from your QB, but Hurts made it work. He converted on third downs and kept the Eagles from being in bad situations on other plays. His ability to run out of sacks had to drive Detroit crazy. Hurts wasn’t alone in shining for the Eagles on offense. AJ Brown had a spectacular debut, going 10-155. He didn’t catch a TD pass, but he did everything else you could want. Brown was a man among boys.

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

A.J. Brown is always open. The stud receiver proved his worth right out of the gate after the offseason trade from Tennessee. Brown was a difference-maker Sunday, catching 10 of 13 targets for 155 yards. Whenever Jalen Hurts needed a big play, he looked to Brown, who tortured Lions defensive backs. On many routes, Brown’s precision got him wide open, making for easy gains. The Eagles had good offensive weapons, but Brown raises things to another level. The wideout’s chemistry with Hurts is already in mid-season form. Big things are in store for the duo in 2022.

WR A.J. Brown sets Philadelphia Eagles receiving record in debut with team - ESPN

Brown racked up 155 yards on 10 catches, the most receiving yards for an Eagles player in his first game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, eclipsing a mark set by Donte’ Stallworth (141 yards) in 2006. Only Anquan Boldin (208 yards, 49ers) and Randy Moss (183 yards, Patriots) had better debuts after being traded in the past 30 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Roob’s Obs: Sloppy defense, Brown balls out, and more - NBCSP

2. I’ve been blown away all summer by A.J. Brown, but seeing him make those same plays in his first game in an Eagles uniform only drives home just how insanely talented this kid is. And just how crazy is it that the Eagles got him for a mid-1st-round pick and a 3rd-round pick. That 18-yarder that he snagged about an inch off the ground, that was a work of art. And the 54-yarder before halftime while Will Harris grabbed his jersey? That was a masterpiece. Brown was 6-for-128 by halftime and finished 10-for-155, breaking Donte’ Stallworth’s club record of 141 for most yards by a receiver in his Eagles debut. I don’t want to get too carried away after one game, but it’s scary how good he is. And he just turned 25. And he’s here until at least 2025. And this was just the beginning.

The Humiliation of Aaron Rodgers and Mac Jones - Football Outsiders

Howie Roseman’s Latest Philadelphia Eagles Science Experiment. A.J. Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards. More importantly, he and Jalen Hurts connected several times over the middle of the field, opening up a new element for the Eagles offense. James Bradberry added a pick-six. The Detroit Lions came out of the tunnel like the entire team had just taken an adrenaline needle to the heart and surged back late to backdoor cover as only they can. But the Eagles held on for a 38-35 victory. Both the Eagles and Saints won by close final scores against bottom-feeders, but the Eagles appeared dominant for stretches, while the Saints needed a fourth-quarter wakeup call to stave off an upset. Let’s give both Howie and Mickey Loomis a “W” for their offseason strategies, but the Eagles were more impressive when you look past the similar final scores.

NFL Week 1 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 38, Detroit Lions 35 - PFF

Offensive spotlight: Both teams ran wild amid lackluster passing games. For the Eagles, Jalen Hurts gained 66 yards after contact of his 90 total, and he also forced six missed tackles. For the Lions, D’Andre Swift went well over the century mark and broke six tackles of his own to earn an 80.0-plus rushing grade on first review.

Lions vs Eagles quick thoughts: What Just Happened? - Pride Of Detroit

Drops. The Lions had a real drop party on Sunday. The normally sure-handed Amon-Ra St. Brown had a couple of drops. DJ Chark had a couple, too. Jamaal Williams and Hockenson also chipped in for one apiece. Perhaps the worst one, though, was Josh Reynolds’ drop in the fourth quarter on what could have been a 60-yard touchdown that would have brought the Lions to within three points. The Lions have to clean this up against the Commanders in Week 2. Then, ya know, keep it clean from then on.

NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Commanders Pass a Test; Be Happy for Saquon Barkley - SI

The second came after Wentz dinked and dunked the Commanders 66 yards in 12 plays, to get them to a third-and-8 on the Jags’ 24. And this one was simpler. Wentz saw man coverage, and had his matchup with Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell covering the rookie Dotson, who would essentially shield Campbell from the ball before bringing it in down the left sideline. “It was a double-move, and it was man-to-man on the backside there with Jahan,” Wentz said. “So that’s what we had talked about, that exact play against that look in that situation, and it’s nice to hit it the way you talk about it like that. That’s huge.” And it wound up putting the Commanders up for good. Which adds up to, for now, a nice start for Wentz in Washington, and what seems like a pretty good fit, too. The 29-year-old, for his part, wouldn’t go too much into how different this might be than Indy or Philly. He knows it’s early, and he doesn’t want to start slinging rocks at this point. But other people will say it for him. That starts with the coach who welcomed him in March by telling him how he was wanted in Washington, and confidently told him on Sunday, after the second pick, that it was his game to win.

Washington starts Commanders era 1-0; tied for lead in NFC East - Hogs Haven

Good teams find a way to win, and the Commanders scored a touchdown on a 49-yard bomb to Terry McLaurin to bring the score to 22-20, then forced a punt by the Jaguars. Carson Wentz put together a 13-play, 96-yard drive to take the lead on a 24-yard pass to Jahan Dotson on 3rd & 8, with the rookie receiver making a great catch while being tightly covered. With a 2-point conversion, Washington took a 6-point lead. In trying to lead the Jags to a game winning touchdown, Trevor Lawrence made a terrible decision and launched a ball downfield on 3rd down that ended up being intercepted by backup safety Darrick Forrest, who was playing in place of injured starter Kam Curl.

Giants-Titans ‘things I think’: Was this the start of something good? - Big Blue View

“I grabbed a couple of defensive players that have busted their tails out there, along with some of the offensive guys that went out there. And I said, Hey, we got the ball wherever it was. I said we score I’m going for two, you guys good with that? They said, eff, yeah.” The players loved it. Appreciated it. Supported it. Definitely gave it an ‘eff, yeah.” Daboll did the thing on Sunday that former coach Joe Judge refused to do for two years. Play to win rather than play not to lose, or to keep the game close. Trust the players to make plays, rather than handcuff them because they might make a mistake. “He told us he wasn’t going to coach scared and that’s exactly what he did,” said veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard. “I mean, we all knew it. We knew we were going to go for it because he told us last night. He said, “I am not going to coach scared,” and I believe everything the man says.”

10 thoughts on the Cowboys 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers - Blogging The Boys

2. Dak looked uncomfortable. The game started promising as Dak Prescott looked good on the first drive of the game. Even getting behind the chains after a couple of negative plays, Dak connected on some third-and-long plays to keep the drive going. They had to settle for a field goal, but it was the only good drive the Cowboys had the entire game. Prescott just didn’t look comfortable. His timing was off as he really couldn’t get into a rhythm. At times he held the ball too long as he didn’t like what he was seeing. Prescott wasn’t making good reads and throwing behind his receivers. There were times he threw into coverage, once resulting in an interception and a couple of others came close to being picked as well.

Cris Collinsworth’s voice sounds terrible on Sunday Night Football, and everyone took notice - SB Nation

The Buccaneers and Cowboys squared off on NBC’s Sunday night football, but the talk of Twitter was color commentator Cris Collinsworth. Not because of something he said, nor was it the patented Collinsworth slide into frame. His voice sounds juuuuuusssttt a bit hoarse.

...

