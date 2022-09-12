Dak Prescott will miss multiple games due to “significant hand injury”

Dak Prescott will miss multiple games after suffering what Mike McCarthy described as a “significant hand injury” during the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The injury occurred when Shaq Barrett hit Prescott’s hand as the quarterback was throwing (as seen in the picture above this article). Speaking after Sunday night’s defeat, Jerry Jones said Prescott will be undergoing surgery.

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will place Prescott on injured reserve. If they do, he’ll be required to miss at least four weeks. On that note, here’s a look at the Cowboys’ upcoming schedule:

Week 2: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

Week 3: at New York Giants (1-0)

Week 4: vs. Washington Commanders (1-0)

Week 5: at Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

Week 6: at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

Prescott would be eligible to return against the Eagles at the earliest.

At the very least, it seems like Prescott will miss two division games, which is far from ideal for Dallas. A loss to either the Giants or Commanders could be significant when it comes to the divisional record tiebreaker. And that’s assuming that Dallas will eventually rebound from a bad start to be in contention for the NFC East crown. That much isn’t impossible given their relatively easy schedule.

Of course, it’s also quite possible that the Cowboys will continue to struggle. Prescott’s injury is hardly their only issue right now. Connor McGovern, who was starting at left guard with rookie Tyler Smith kicking out to left tackle in the aftermath of Tyron Smith’s injury, got banged up on Sunday night and could join Prescott on IR. Cowboys starting safety Jayron Kearse was spotted walking on crutches following the Bucs game.

With Prescott missing time, the Cowboys will seemingly turn to Cooper Rush as his replacement. Rush played decently in a relief start last year, helping Dallas pull off an upset against the Minnesota Vikings. But he also had more support around him than he currently does. The Cowboys also have Will Grier on their practice squad.

The bad vibes from the Cowboys’ offseason have clearly carried over into the regular season. This inauspicious start to their 2022 campaign does not portend well for them. Their misfortune works to the Eagles’ advantage, assuming the Birds can capitalize.