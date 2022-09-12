Monday Night Football: Broncos vs. Seahawks

The final game of the NFL’s 2022 opening weekend will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos against the Seattle Seahawks.
Bravo NFL. They didn’t even wait a week to schedule the reunion between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. This game should have all the drama — Wilson returning to Seattle, Pete Carroll trying to prove Geno Smith is a fine alternative, and Seahawks fans watching their once hero trying to rack up points against them.
These teams have a long history, but the Broncos lead the all-time series, 35-19. They most recently played in 2018, with the Broncos winning at home, 27-24, but the last time they played in Seattle was in 2014, with the Seahawks winning 26-24 in overtime.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (DEN), 83 (SEA), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DEN), 225 (SEA)
Online Streaming
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Denver Broncos: -7 (-325)
Seattle Seahawks: +7 (+270)
Over/under: 43.5 points
