Sunday Night Football: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

The NFL’s Week 1 slate of games on Sunday will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys lead the all-time series between these teams, 13-5, and have won two of their three most recent meetings. They last faced off in early-September last season, with the Bucs winning by two, 31-29, but the last time they played in Texas was back in 2018 with the Cowboys winning at home, 27-20.
This should end up being a good primetime matchup, and we’ll have a chance to see what the Cowboys look like this season against a formidable opponent. But, in a game that includes Tom Brady and an NFC East rival, who do you root for? Maybe it’s easier to root for a tie. (Nah, anyone but Dallas.)
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022
Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (TB), 85 (DAL), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (TB), 229 (DAL)
Online Streaming
Odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -2 (-135)
Dallas Cowboys: +2 (+115)
Over/under: 50 points
SB Nation Blogs
Buccaneers: www.BucsNation.com
Cowboys: www.BloggingTheBoys.com
This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!
Loading comments...