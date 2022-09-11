Sunday Night Football: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

The NFL’s Week 1 slate of games on Sunday will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series between these teams, 13-5, and have won two of their three most recent meetings. They last faced off in early-September last season, with the Bucs winning by two, 31-29, but the last time they played in Texas was back in 2018 with the Cowboys winning at home, 27-20.

This should end up being a good primetime matchup, and we’ll have a chance to see what the Cowboys look like this season against a formidable opponent. But, in a game that includes Tom Brady and an NFC East rival, who do you root for? Maybe it’s easier to root for a tie. (Nah, anyone but Dallas.)

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (TB), 85 (DAL), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (TB), 229 (DAL)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -2 (-135)

Dallas Cowboys: +2 (+115)

Over/under: 50 points

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!