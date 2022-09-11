Eagles vs. Lions first quarter scores updates

IT’S ABOUT TIME! The Philadelphia Eagles are finally opening their 2022 NFL regular season with a road game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

There’s been no shortage of chatter this offseason about the team’s potential, and as Howie Roseman seemingly made good roster move, after good roster move, the expectations for this group continue to climb.

This is the first time since Jalen Hurts was in high school that he’s had the same coach and scheme two years in a row, and with playmakers all around him, the third-year QB is primed for a break-out season. He certainly had some things to improve on this offseason, but he spent time working on his mechanics, studying film, and getting reps in with all of his offensive weapons.

The energy on both sides of the ball is palpable heading into the season, and while Week 1 could have it’s share of hiccups — especially given the limited preseason snaps the starters took — it should give us a really good idea of the team’s realistic potential.

The 2022 Eagles season is HERE! LET’S FREAKING GOOOOOOO!

