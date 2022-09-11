Eagles-Lions inactives: Grant Calcaterra among 6 Philadelphia players ruled out

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

The following six Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Grant Calcaterra, Josh Sills, Tarron Jackson, and Reed Blankenship.

No players were listed with designations on the Eagles’ final injury report so these guys are healthy scratches.

Book is a logical inactive as the third quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew. One would think he has a rudimentary knowledge of the offense considering he only joined the team via waiver claim on August 31.

Sermon is out as the fourth running back behind Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell. Sermon doesn’t provide special teams value. He only joined the team via waiver claim on September 1.

Calcaterra being out is a little bit of a surprise. He missed a lot time in camp due to a hamstring injury but he looked good upon returning. The Eagles clearly feel more comfortable with Noah Togiai as the third tight end at this moment in time. Togiai was temporarily elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Sills was a surprise to make the roster but it’s not a shock that he’s inactive with seven offensive linemen ahead of him. His absence points to Jack Driscoll being the backup left tackle right now with Andre Dillard on injured reserve and Le’Raven Clark remaining on the practice squad.

Jackson had a really good summer and seem poised for a role as DE3. Instead, he’s a healthy scratch. Got caught up in a numbers game here with the Eagles being so healthy. If they had more injuries, they’d have more active spots available. A downside you’ll live with.

Blankenship should really be active ahead of K’Von Wallace considering the UDFA safety showed more promise this summer than Wallace ever has. But the Eagles are leaning with “experience” instead.

Britain Covey is notably active after being elevated from the practice squad. Covey will likely return punts for the Eagles. It’s possible he might handle kick return duty as well, though that’s less certain.

Detroit Lions Inactive List

Starting center Frank Ragnow is notably active after being ruled questionable to play.

