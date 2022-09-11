NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 1 Games

Before the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 1 games.

My overall record last season was 148-136, which was just good enough to beat the BGN community at 147-137.

NFL WEEK 1 GAMES

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-5) at DETROIT LIONS: It was a little fishy when this line was only favoring the Eagles by four points. Why should a team that’s getting so much hype not be one of the very biggest Week 1 favorites? I was originally tempted to go with the Lions since they’re going to be juiced for this one. It’s a sell-out crowd rooting for their team to avenge their 44 to 6 loss from last year. But while I think this game will be more competitive than that one (not saying much), the Lions’ offensive line injuries are going to be a problem for them. The Eagles end up winning this one comfortably. PICK: Eagles -5

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-6.5) at NEW YORK JETS: The Jets are going to be better with Joe Flacco than Zach Wilson. But they’re not going to be good, especially given multiple injuries at offensive tackle. The Ravens are prime bounce-back candidates this year as Lamar Jackson pushes for a mega contract. PICK: Ravens -6.5

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-7) at HOUSTON TEXANS: Can you name a single starter on the Texans’ defense? OK, now anyone outside of Derek Stingley Jr.? While I hardly think the Colts fixed everything by replacing Carson Wentz with Matt Ryan, the latter quarterback makes them similar to their 2020 version when they had Philip Rivers. That’s a squad that can beat the bad teams. PICK: Colts -7

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS (-6.5): The Steelers aren’t getting enough credit here. I’m no big Mitchell Trubisky believer by any means but it’s not hard to make the case he’s an upgrade on Ben Roethlisberger’s corpse. And I am a big believer in Mike Tomlin. I live the Bengals to win this game but Pittsburgh rarely goes down without a fight. PICK: Steelers +6.5

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-6.5) at CHICAGO BEARS: The 49ers’ vibes are so off. San Francisco couldn’t have possibly handled their quarterback situation more awkwardly. That being said, the Bears are so bad that I have more faith in what the 49ers have going on. Trey Lance doesn’t need to beat great for the Niners to win in the Windy City. PICK: 49ers -6.5

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-5) at ATLANTA FALCONS: The Saints are being way overrated nationally. It’s perplexing. The NFC is wide open, sure, but it’s hard to make a convincing case for New Orleans as a No. 1 seed. They hardly should be considered favorites to win their division. Still, I think they can be a solid team. That’s more that can be said for the Falcons, who don’t have a whole lot going on. Arthur Smith hardly inspired confidence last season. And what is there on the roster for this team to hang their hat on? Kyle Pitts and ... what else? PICK: Saints -5

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CAROLINA PANTHERS (-1): The Browns stink. They’re going nowhere fast with Jacoby Brissett under center until Deshaun Watson returns. Baker Mayfield is going to get revenge against his former team. PICK: Panthers -1

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (-3): I’ll go down betting on Doug Pederson before I go down betting on Carson Wentz at this point. PICK: Jaguars +3

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS (-3.5): Two teams trending in opposite directions. The Pats are lost at sea after losing Josh McDaniels. Mac Jones is not going to thrive with a suspect supporting cast. Tua Tagovailoa is going to take a step forward now that he has both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill to work with. This was my “Lock of the Week” pick on this week’s podcast. PICK: Dolphins -3.5

NEW YORK GIANTS at TENNESSEE TITANS (-5): The Titans are one of the biggest stock down teams of the 2022 offseason. They’re going to feel the loss of A.J. Brown. That said, Tennessee still might be better than a Giants team that’s not exactly going all out to win this year (see: cutting James Bradberry and Blake Martinez). I do wonder if the Giants could be this year’s Lions in that they lose a lot but keep games closer than expected and do well against the spread. But the G-Men haven’t earned that kind of benefit of the doubt at this stage. PICK: Titans -5

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-3.5): Justin Herbert is a man worth going to war with. PICK: Chargers -3.5

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-6.5) at ARIZONA CARDINALS: The vibes are bad in Arizona. How do you feel confident betting on Kyler Murray instead of Patrick Mahomes? PICK: Chiefs -6.5

GREEN BAY PACKERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-1.5): The Packers are missing multiple offensive line starters and Allen Lazard. Still, it’s Aaron Rodgers with the points. Screw it. PICK: Packers +1.5

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-2.5) at DALLAS COWBOYS: The Bucs’ interior offensive line is weakened but it’s not like the Cowboys’ defensive interior is loaded. The bigger mismatch is Tampa Bay’s pass rush going up against a worsened Dallas offensive line. Did you know that Tom Brady has never lost to the Cowboys? Don’t see why that’s going to change this time around. PICK: Buccaneers -2.5

DENVER BRONCOS (-6.5) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: I mean, it’s Russell Wilson against Geno Smith. PICK: Broncos -6.5