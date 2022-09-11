Eagles rooting guide for Week 1 games

The first Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is HERE! Can you believe it?

It’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 1 games. This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning a first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

EAGLES GAME

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DETROIT LIONS: The Birds better not mess this one up. To be clear, I don’t think they will. But if they do ... it would not be pretty for a team that’s gotten a lot of hype. Root for the Eagles, you silly goose.

NFC EAST

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: Very easy to side with Doug Pederson going up against Carson Wentz. Root for the Jaguars.

NEW YORK GIANTS at TENNESSEE TITANS: Though I’m sure a situation where rooting for the Giants to win to mess up their draft position might arise, it’s too early for that now. Root for the Titans.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at DALLAS COWBOYS: The Cowboys are clearly the top threat to the Eagles winning the NFC East. As a side bonus, the Bucs winning is a negative development for the Saints’ chances of winning the NFC South. Root for the Buccaneers.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ATLANTA FALCONS: The Eagles want the Saints pick that’s owed to them to be as favorable as possible. Root for the Falcons.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Texans have a chance to be picking very early in next year’s NFL Draft. The Eagles would prefer to see the Saints’ pick land ahead of Houston’s slot in the draft order. Root for the Texans.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: While I think the Steelers will at least find a way to be solid like they usually do under Mike Tomlin, they have a lower floor given their QB situation. Better to root for them to win now in case they end up being worse than expected and vie for a top pick. Root for the Steelers.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS: The Pats are bigger threats to finish with a higher draft slot. Root for the Patriots.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW YORK JETS: The Jets are bigger threats to finish with a higher draft slot. Root for the Jets.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: The Raiders are arguably bigger threats to finish with a higher draft slot. Root for the Raiders.

DENVER BRONCOS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: Normally it would be an easy call to root for the AFC team over the NFC team. But the Seahawks just aren’t scaring anybody with Geno Smith under center. Seattle is a bigger threat to finish with a higher draft slot, potentially even No. 1 overall. Root for the Seahawks.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CAROLINA PANTHERS: Not really expecting the Panthers to be very good but might as well root for the AFC team to beat them. Root for the Browns.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CHICAGO BEARS: The 49ers are the bigger threat to the Eagles in the NFC. The Bears winning hurts their draft positioning anyway. Root for the Bears.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at ARIZONA CARDINALS: The Cards figure to be in the mix for a playoff spot so it would be preferable to see the AFC team win in this spot. Root for the Chiefs.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Given Aaron Rodgers’ dominance over the past two years, the Packers appear to be the biggest threat to winning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Also a Week 1 Vikings win might set Minny up for a Week 2 letdown on Monday Night Football in Philly. Root for the Vikings.