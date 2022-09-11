Eagles vs. Lions: How to watch Week 1 matchup

We made it! The Philadelphia Eagles kick off the 2022 NFL season with a road game against the Detroit Lions early Sunday afternoon on FOX.

This Week 1 matchup will be interesting for Eagles fans — there’s been so much hype and excitement surrounding this team, but we only got a taste of what the starting offense will look like from their six-play series in the first preseason game. Head coach Nick Sirianni often talks about advantages over their opponents, and keeping things under wraps as much as possible before the start of the season is a priority.

Still, we all know how much talent will take the field on Sunday: Jalen Hurts (QB), A.J. Brown (WR), DeVonta Smith (WR), Miles Sanders (RB), Dallas Goedert (TE). Not to mention one of the best offensive line units in the whole league: Jason Kelce (C), Lane Johnson (RT), Isaac Seumalo (EG), Jordan Mailata (LT), Landon Dickerson (LG).

Hurts and Kelce didn’t want to put too much stock in high expectations, because ultimately it means nothing if they can’t produce on the field, but the team certainly has all the offensive pieces they need to meet, or even exceed, the pre-season chatter.

It’s a similar situation on defense, too. They brought in a lot of young talent like Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, and have some of the league’s top defensive lineman rotating up front, including Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick, and Javon Hargrave. Eagles GM Howie Roseman also finally paid up for some help in the secondary, adding James Bradberry and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to join Darius Slay, Marcus Epps, and Avonte Maddox. We don’t know how much CGJ will play this week since he hasn’t had much time in the system yet, but it’s hard to think he doesn’t play at all.

There’s a lot of buzz about the potential of the 2022 Eagles team, but none of that matters once the clock starts — and while talent isn’t a question, their execution and consistency will be. We’ll at least have a much better sense of what realistic expectations are after seeing starting units on both side of the ball for 60 minutes.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Referee: Brad Allen (Eagles are 3-5 in 8 games as referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 133 (PHI), 83 (DET) | XM: 386 (PHI), 227 (DET)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL+

The Eagles are five-point favorites for their season opener, even on the road.

Philadelphia Eagles: -5 (-240)

Detroit Lions: +5 (+200)

Over/under: 48.5

History Lesson

The all-time series between these teams is tied at 16 wins each, and up until the clobbering they took in 2021, the Bills had won three matchups in a row. But that game in 2021, the Eagles offense finally decided to lean on the run game, and bam, Philadelphia wins in Detroit, 44-6.

Social Media Information

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 7 - BYE WEEK

Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)