Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of Lions game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions. An overview:
- WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.
Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.
BRITAIN COVEY
Covey was expected to be elevated since the Eagles don’t currently have an obvious punt returner on their active roster. Covey was the second string punt returner (behind Jalen Reagor) for the Eagles in training camp.
Covey was a good punt returner in college. During five years at Utah, he logged 92 punt returns for 1,092 yards (11.9 average) and four touchdowns.
It’s also possible that Covey will return kicks. But it might be Quez Watkins who handles that role instead.
NOAH TOGIAI
Promoting Togiai signals the Eagles wanted some more help on special teams and/or a four tight end to go with Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra.
OTHER NOTES
- Teams can temporarily promote practice squad players up to three times per season before they’re required to be exposed to waivers. So, that’s two more times for Covey and Togiai this year.
- The Eagles did NOT opt to fill the open roster spot they had after placing Andre Dillard on injured reserve. Perhaps they’ll sign Le’Raven Clark to the roster after Week 1 in order to prevent guaranteeing his salary for the season. Or they could sign Covey to prevent him from being poached if he has a good game.
