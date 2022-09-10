Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of Lions game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions. An overview:

WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai were temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

BRITAIN COVEY

Covey was expected to be elevated since the Eagles don’t currently have an obvious punt returner on their active roster. Covey was the second string punt returner (behind Jalen Reagor) for the Eagles in training camp.

Covey was a good punt returner in college. During five years at Utah, he logged 92 punt returns for 1,092 yards (11.9 average) and four touchdowns.

It’s also possible that Covey will return kicks. But it might be Quez Watkins who handles that role instead.

NOAH TOGIAI

Promoting Togiai signals the Eagles wanted some more help on special teams and/or a four tight end to go with Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, and Grant Calcaterra.

OTHER NOTES