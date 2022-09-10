6 college football players to watch in Week 2

It will be hard to follow up a star studded Week 1 but here are some NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on this weekend.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas v. Alabama (12 PM ET on Fox): Bijan Robinson is the top running back in the country and Texas will hang its hopes on him this saturday. The talented ball carrier will face down a stingy Alabama defense and will carry the rock early and often in what should be his toughest test of the season.

Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama v. Texas (12 PM ET on Fox): On the other side of the ball, all-world defender Will Anderson will have his first real challenge of the year after Alabama handled Utah State last week. Anderson looked good in that game, but it was really just a warm up for this showdown with Texas. Expect the first-overall hopeful to put on a show.

Hendon Hooker, QB, v. Pittsburgh (3:30 PM ET on ABC): Hendon Hooker has been a playmaker since he arrived at Tennessee over a year ago. The senior quarterback can get it done through the air or on the ground and will need to lead the Vols against a tough Pittsburgh defense riding high after a big win. The SEC is loaded with talented quarterbacks, so Hooker will need to light up the opposition every week to stand out.

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky v. Florida (7 PM ET on ESPN): Will Levis has been a huge part of Kentucky’s resurgence. He is a big, athletic quarterback with a huge arm that can hit any window on the field. The Florida/Kentucky show down will be a duel between two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the country, and Levis will need to show up big to win.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida v. Kentucky (7 PM ET on ESPN): While Levis waits on the sidelines, Anthony Richardson will be lighting it up with the Florida offense. Richardson has a higher ceiling than any of his contemporaries with a rare combination of athleticism, size and arm strength that elicits comparisons to Josh Allen or Cam Newton. Richardson continuing to ball out as a full time starting quarterback could push him up draft boards very, very quickly.

Jordan Addison, WR, USC v. Stanford (7:30 PM ET on ABC): Jordan Addison joined the Trojans to much fanfare after being one of the best receivers in the country last year at Pitt. Last week, he showed how involved he’ll be with the offense, catching five passes from Caleb Williams and scoring a touchdown. In a tougher showdown this week, expect the gifted pass catcher to see the ball a lot.