Eagles Week 1 prop bets (plus NFL teasers)

Each week, Steve Maltepes, known as "The Philly Godfather," will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games.

Eagles game props

Jalen Hurts scoring a rushing TD/Hurts passing over 225 yards passing

What is the line telling you: We like both of these, with Hurts scoring a rushing touchdown and with all of the weapons Hurts has at his disposal, and the Lions pass defense not exactly being able to stop many teams, we see that happening. Hurts can throw over 225 yards easy.

NFL Week 1 Teasers

Teaser 1

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. Sunday

The Line: Ravens minus-7/Total: 44.5

With: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1:00 Sunday

The Line: 49ers minus-7/Total: 40

What is the line telling you: Baltimore is a 7-point favorite, tease them down to a pick’em with San Francisco, which is also minus-7 teased down to a pick ‘em. Both Baltimore and San Francisco could win straight up. Both the Ravens and 49ers are road favorites that are supposed to make the playoffs against two of the worst teams in the NFL.

Teaser 2

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The Line: Packers minus-1.5/Total: 47

With: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. Monday

The Line: Broncos minus-6.5/Total: 44.5

What is the line telling you: Tease Denver down to a pick’em and combine that with the Minnesota Vikings getting 7 on the teaser, so the Vikings are getting 8.5. The Broncos have to win the game straight up and the Vikings are getting 8.5 at home against Green Bay.

