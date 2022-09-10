Eagles fan confidence is extremely high entering Week 1

Eagles fans are feeling very confident in the direction of the team entering the 2022 NFL season. As if such a sentiment wasn’t already obvious, the latest NFL Reacts polling data confirms as much:

Such optimism comes as no surprise considering Philadelphia had a strong offseason. Many believe the Birds are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

One of the biggest reasons to believe in the Eagles is they seemingly don’t have much standing in their way. The NFC is wide open and their schedule is relatively easy.

The Birds begin this year’s campaign with a game against a Detroit Lions team that finished with the No. 2 overall pick last year. A team that they defeated by a score of 44 to 6. And the Eagles have only gotten better on paper since that matchup.

Despite the Eagles’ improvement, Lions fans are not exactly shaking in their boots. Detroit finished only slightly behind in NFL Reacts fan confidence polling:

Lions optimism derives from the team playing a little better than their final record indicated last year. There’s thought that Dan Campbell can oversee a step forward. Their appearance on Hard Knocks has only further endeared fans. Detroit is expected to have their first sellout crowd (outside of their Thanksgiving games) at Ford Field in five years.

The Eagles can’t let the feisty Lions set the tone and believe they have a chance to pull off an upset. It’s up to the Birds to warrant the hype and show they mean business.

The majority of fans believe that the Eagles will indeed pull off the win:

Taking it a step further, fans believe this win will be one of many that help propel Philly to their first NFC East title since the 2019 season.