Andre Dillard injury: Eagles tackle suffers nondisplaced fracture in forearm

Eagles backup left tackle Andre Dillard suffered an injury during Thursday’s practice. Let’s Go to the Phones was first to report the news before NFL insider Mike Garafolo added some more specifics:

#Eagles T Andre Dillard suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm in practice today, sources say. Further testing is needed to determine the best course of action and timeline for a return but the expectation is Dillard will be available for a majority of the season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 1, 2022

The good news is that Dillard didn’t suffer a season-ending injury. It’s nice to know he’ll be able to return at some point.

The bad news is that Dillard will miss some time. Assuming the injury is serious enough to require him to go on injured reserve, he’ll be out for at least four weeks.

Dillard going down obviously leaves the Eagles thinner at tackle. He figured to be a quality backup option at left tackle should something happen to Jordan Mailata. Dillard had a nice training camp, especially relative to his disastrous performance last summer.

Unfortunately, injuries haven’t been a non-issue throughout Dillard’s career. He missed the entire 2019 season with a biceps injury. He missed stretches in training camp this year and last year with different issues. Now he might be missing at least 23.5% of the regular season.

If Dillard does indeed go on IR, the Eagles could look to sign Le’Raven Clark from their practice squad to their 53-player roster. He would be Mailata’s top backup until Dillard is ready to return. Clark didn’t have a good summer but he doesn’t lack experience with 16 starts in 51 career games played.