Eagles reportedly bring Davion Taylor back on the practice squad

After waiving Davion Taylor on Wednesday, the Eagles are bringing their 2020 third-round pick back to Philadelphia on their practice squad. This much was first reported by Dave Zangaro.

Considering he cleared waivers, Taylor failed to generate interest from other NFL teams. Hardly a shocker considered how much he struggled in the final two preseason games.

Taylor did show promise early in training camp, however. The team still seems to have some hope for him. Nick Sirianni had indicated they wanted to bring Taylor back during his press conference earlier on Thursday.

“He’s done some good things and made some good plays for us. Hopefully, that’s not the last time we work with him.”

Taylor’s return gives the Eagles more depth at linebacker with only the following four being kept on the roster: T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, and Shaun Bradley. The Eagles also have Christian Elliss on the practice squad.

With practice squad elevation rules allowing a player to be temporarily promoted up to three times per season, Taylor is a strong candidate to get bumped up. He can provide more depth and help out on special teams.

Taylor’s return means the Eagles’ practice squad is now full at the max capacity of 16 players. (Plus Matt Leo with his exempt status.)

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

LB Davion Taylor

RB La’Mical Perine

WR Devon Allen

G/T Kayode Awosika

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

S Andre Chachere

OT Le’Raven Clark

WR Britain Covey

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

S Anthony Harris

QB Reid Sinnett

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)