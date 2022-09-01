Eagles reportedly bring Davion Taylor back on the practice squad

After waiving Davion Taylor on Wednesday, the Eagles are bringing their 2020 third-round pick back to Philadelphia on their practice squad. This much was first reported by Dave Zangaro.
Considering he cleared waivers, Taylor failed to generate interest from other NFL teams. Hardly a shocker considered how much he struggled in the final two preseason games.
Taylor did show promise early in training camp, however. The team still seems to have some hope for him. Nick Sirianni had indicated they wanted to bring Taylor back during his press conference earlier on Thursday.
“He’s done some good things and made some good plays for us. Hopefully, that’s not the last time we work with him.”
Taylor’s return gives the Eagles more depth at linebacker with only the following four being kept on the roster: T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, and Shaun Bradley. The Eagles also have Christian Elliss on the practice squad.
With practice squad elevation rules allowing a player to be temporarily promoted up to three times per season, Taylor is a strong candidate to get bumped up. He can provide more depth and help out on special teams.
Taylor’s return means the Eagles’ practice squad is now full at the max capacity of 16 players. (Plus Matt Leo with his exempt status.)
EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD
LB Davion Taylor
RB La’Mical Perine
WR Devon Allen
G/T Kayode Awosika
RB Kennedy Brooks
WR Deon Cain
S Andre Chachere
OT Le’Raven Clark
WR Britain Covey
LB Christian Elliss
CB Mario Goodrich
S Anthony Harris
QB Reid Sinnett
TE Noah Togiai
C Cameron Tom
DT Marvin Wilson
DE Matt Leo (Exempt)
