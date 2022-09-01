Eagles claim former third-round running back off waivers, add another RB to practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles filled their remaining open roster spot by claiming 2021 third-round pick Trey Sermon off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter added that the Eagles and 49ers discussed a trade for Sermon last week. Instead, the Birds get him without having to give anything up. Nice.

Sermon is an intriguing player for the Eagles to take a chance on. At 23 years old, there’s reason to believe the No. 88 overall pick from last year’s draft offers some untapped upside. He was a very productive player in college with 455 total rushing attempts for 2,946 yards, (6.5 average) and 26 touchdowns. Sermon also caught 48 passes for 486 yards (10.1 average) and three scores.

Of course, Sermon’s college success didn’t translate to the NFL. He was supposed to be a key contributor to the 49ers’ high-profile rushing attack under Kyle Shanahan last season. Instead, it was very apparent that the coaching staff didn’t trust him. Sermon was a healthy scratch at times during his rookie season. He only saw 41 carries for 167 yards (4.1 average) and one touchdown. He caught three of his four targets for 26 yards (8.7 average).

Any hope that Sermon would make a leap from Year 1 to Year 2 was certainly not realized this summer. He only gained 39 yards (2.1 average) on his 19 preseason carries. His three catches went for just 14 yards (4.7 average).

Some have opined that Sermon wasn’t a great fit for San Francisco’s scheme. But there were red flags with his game dating back to college. Check out his pre-draft scouting report via NFL.com:

Great-looking running back at a quick glance, but one who suffers from inconsistency in creativity and decisiveness. The regular-season tape at Ohio State was fairly disappointing relative to the talent he showed at Oklahoma, but his monster postseason should quell some concerns. At both schools, the interior vision and decision-making was suspect and would run him into some traffic. He does have potential as an outside-zone back, where he has more time and space to utilize his skills. He has size and open-field speed and will step up and handle his business in pass protection, as well as catch it out of the backfield. So, while Sermon’s skill level as a runner is somewhat average, his potential as a three-down backup with upside should create middle-round interest.

Perhaps Sermon will have more success in Philly. Expectations will be lower than they originally were in San Francisco considering he enters the Eagles’ backfield situation as the fourth option behind Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell. Barring injury, he figures to see limited opportunities to prove himself.

Highlights:

Standing at just over 6’0” and weighing in around 215 pounds, Sermon is the biggest running back on the Eagles’ roster. (Sanders is listed slightly behind those numbers at 5’11”, 211.) Spider graph via Mockdraftable:

In other running back news, the Eagles officially signed La’Mical Perine to their practice squad. A fourth-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft, Perine only has 72 career carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Perine joins Kennedy Brooks on the practice squad to give the Eagles six total running backs under team control.

The Eagles still have one open spot on the practice squad. Nick Sirianni said the team wants Davion Taylor, who was waived on Wednesday, to still be part of the team. So perhaps a Taylor return is imminent to fill the final opening.

EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

RB La’Mical Perine

WR Devon Allen

G/T Kayode Awosika

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

S Andre Chachere

OT Le’Raven Clark

WR Britain Covey

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

S Anthony Harris

QB Reid Sinnett

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (Exempt)